A walk to remember: Walk for Rwanda fundraiser, awareness campaign continues at Peace Lutheran

Elias Funez
  

Between 15 and 20 participants took place in the 5th annual Walk for Rwanda Saturday on the Streets of Grass Valley between Peace Lutheran Church and Condon Park where informational tables and hydration stations were placed for walkers. The event helps raise awareness of the 1994 Rwandan genocide that continues to have lasting effects on the African country. Participants, however, believe much can be learned from the reconciliation process happening between the surviving victims and oppressors of the genocide and civil war.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Walk for Rwanda participants takes to a trail that connects East Main Street at Lyman Gilmore School, with Condon Park during Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jim Line, Chairman of Rwanda Connection (from left) Pat Baker and Barbara Gale, sit at an informational table placed along a path near Lyman Gilmore School during Saturday’s Walk for Rwanda event. Though less than 20 walkers participated, the group expected to raise nearly $4,000.
Photo: Elias Funez
Walk for Rwanda pins made with the colors of the country’s flag, are worn by participants during Saturday’s event hosted by Peace Lutheran Church. This is the fifth annual event and not only serves as a fundraiser, but also as a way to remember the Rwandan genocide of 1994 so that the mistakes that led up to the murder of about 800,000 would not be repeated.
Photo: Elias Funez
Walk for Rwanda participants make their way along Saturday’s course which took them from Peace Lutheran Church off of East Main Street in Grass Valley, and to Condon Park before turning back along Townsend Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
A dog along for the walk for Rwanda gets a water and treat recharge at one of the stops along the way on Townsend Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pastor John Rutsindintwarane, Pastor David’s wife Rose and daughter Kaliza. Pastor John has spent time in Grass Valley and is involved in the Rwanda Connection with Grass Valley’s Peace Lutheran Church.
Photo: Elias Funez

