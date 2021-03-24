 A walk in the wildflowers: Spring blooms in Nevada County | TheUnion.com
A walk in the wildflowers: Spring blooms in Nevada County

Elias Funez
  

It’s springtime in Nevada County and the wildflowers along the Buttermilk Bend Trail near the Bridgeport Covered Bridge are in full bloom. Wednesday’s overcast skies and pleasant temperatures made for great day hiking weather. Today’s weather is expected to be similar to Wednesday, with a high of 53 and partly cloudy skies before sunny skies and warmer temperatures head this way for the weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 60s by Saturday and Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
California Poppies and Blue Dicks blossom along the Buttermilk Bend Trail near Penn Valley Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Cunningham family enjoys a walk among the wildflowers of the Buttermilk Bend Trail Wednesday in the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Buttermilk Bend Trail offers sweeping views of the South Fork Yuba River.
Photo: Elias Funez
The South Fork Yuba River flows along the wildflower studded hillsides of the Buttermilk Bend Trail.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

