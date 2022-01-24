 A walk in the park: Pleasant temperatures continue to bring people outside | TheUnion.com
A walk in the park: Pleasant temperatures continue to bring people outside

Elias Funez
  

People have been out and about enjoying the sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in western Nevada County over the weekend, taking to places like the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport and the Buttermilk Bend Trail, where users are noting that the spring wildflower display is just around the corner.
Photo: Elias Funez
The South Yuba River winds near the Buttermilk Bend area of the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport.
Photo: Elias Funez
The main parking lot is open and people have been using the reopened Bridgeport Covered Bridge for pedestrian uses at the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport.
Photo: Elias Funez
The oak trees along the Buttermilk Bend Trail have begun to show their fresh new leaves in advance of the first day of spring — Sunday, March 20.
Photo: Elias Funez
Trees have begun to get their fresh, spring foliage along the Buttermilk Bend Trail near Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

