Join the Business and Professional Women of Nevada County group Wednesday evening, April 19th, at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room. We will celebrate women with the fascinating history of Nevada County’s own Mamie Morrison, the trailblazing suffragist from Rough and Ready. Our presenter, Meg Curry, will introduce us to this notable woman. Her story epitomizes the independence, courage and “go to” spirit of all the women of Nevada County who fought vigorously for women’s rights.
Dinners are available by reservation and can be ordered on our website at www.bpwnevadacounty.org. Program Only need not reserve. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner served at 5:30, program starts at 6:00. All are welcome.