facebook tracking pixel A tradition of giving | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

A tradition of giving

Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society hosts 139th Donation Day

News News |

Elias Funez
  

The 139th installation of the Grass Valley Donation Day went off without a hitch Friday morning with many area schools showing support for the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society. Canned and non-perishable foods were collected from Bell Hill Academy, Grass Valley Charter School, Mt. St. Mary’s Academy, Lyman Gilmore, Union Hill School and more.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of Grass Valley’s Ladies Relief Society gather for a photo following Friday morning’s Donation Day parade in downtown Grass Valley. One member can be seen holding a stick and a potato, items traditionally donated during the first Donation Day event back in 1873.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of local school children took part in the annual Donation Day Parade in downtown Grass Valley. Youth from area schools have been collecting canned goods for distribution to those in need for the holidays.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of items of collected canned goods are placed into boxes and then into the back of a pickup truck for transport to Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley. Food donated to IFM will then be sorted and distributed to local families in need.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of local youth participated in the annual Donation Day Parade held in downtown Grass Valley Friday morning. The 139th annual event keeps a long standing tradition of giving in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley town crier Paul Haas rings the bell during the annual Donation Day Parade in downtown Grass Valley Friday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Nevada Union Future Farmer’s of America group help collect donated goods brought by school children and their teachers during the 139th annual Donation Day in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bell Hill Academy students carry a banner as they approach Mill Street during the annual Donation Day Parade Friday morning in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers from the Nevada Union Future Farmers of America group help collect and gather donations from schoolchildren Friday morning in downtown Grass Valley while others load the gathered donations into a truck slated for transport to Interfaith Food Ministry.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Firefighters wave to those taking part in Friday’s Donation Day Parade through downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...