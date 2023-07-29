This Tuesday August 1 commemorates National Night Out, a nation-wide event that seeks to promote police-community relationships and encourage neighborhood camaraderie.
The event this year will be held at Memorial Park in Grass Valley, and nearly all local law enforcement agencies will be in attendance in addition to local firefighters.
“We’ve been hosting it back and forth between Grass Valley and Nevada City because we have the biggest parks and are most centralized on this side of the county,” said Lieutenant Brian Blakemore of Grass Valley Police Department. “It’s a joint partnership between all local law enforcement agencies—CHP, Grass Valley Police, Nevada City Police and even State Parks.
“It’s with the spirit of GVPD and local law enforcement to be connected with the community. It’s really special to us as a pathway to meeting with the community where we might otherwise not interface with them. It’s really special to us.”
Noah Hawkins, Lieutenant Commander for California Highway Patrol in Grass Valley said his agency is looking forward to the opportunity to connect with the people within their jurisdiction on a more human level.
“National Night Out started several years ago and it’s been gaining more traction,” said Lt. Hawkins. “It’s an event that brings the community and law enforcement together to improve the relationships between police, law enforcement, and the communities they serve. It’s also grown to include fire department and first responders. It’s held every year to improve relationships.”
This will mark Hawkins’ first National Night Out since beginning his tenure at CHP Grass Valley in February.
“Grass Valley Police Department has taken the lead on coordinating the event,” said Hawkins. “We try to coordinate resources, information booths, services that will be provided. Nevada City Police Department will be doing a barbecue and giving out hot dogs. We’ll have lots of booths set up at the event, and passing out bicycle helmets for free and slap sticks and stickers and information regarding pedestrian and bicycle safety.”
National Night Out locally has become known for its color run, wherein kids race around the field and get doused with colorful flurries of chalk. More often than not, law enforcement officers join in and emerge from the run with a swath of bright colored adornment.
The event will also feature live music, sno-cones, and family friendly activities.
“Our part is really a community collaboration between all local law enforcement and firefighters,” said Ashley Quadros, an Administrative Analyst with Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. “We are excited to come together as a community, as a whole to pair the law enforcement with the public.”
One of the benefits of National Night Out, according to local officers, is the chance to show the community that people in law enforcement are just like you—they have families, hobbies, and lives just like anyone else.
“(It’s about) having positive interactions with the community because it’s a morale booster for the community,” Hawkins said. “We are all people. Just because we wear a uniform doesn’t make us different than anyone else.”
“The biggest thing is the mass majority of people who come are children,” said Blakemore. “What is really important to us is we might not have another time of year where we meet with these people. This is a guaranteed place to interface with law enforcement. It’s gonna be pretty awesome.”
National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park at 350 Race Street in Grass Valley.