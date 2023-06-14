Staff Writer
June 19 marks the celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The approval of the holiday was officially passed by Congress in 2021.
Nevada County will be honoring Juneteenth in various forms, beginning with a celebration in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park Saturday June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Local nonprofit Color Me Human has organized the event, with this year’s theme being “Freedom is a promise and a responsibility.”
Color Me Human bears the mission statement that they celebrate, elevate, educate, and advocate to create a safe, equitable world for Black, Indigenous, people of color, and LGBTQ+ folks.
Juneteenth celebrates the day in June of 1865 when federal troops arrived in
Galveston, Texas to announce that all enslaved people were free. Although the
Emancipation Proclamation had been issued by President Lincoln two and a half years earlier, slavery continued in Texas even after the civil war ended. Juneteenth celebrations began in Texas the following year and as African Americans migrated throughout the country, the celebration spread.
Reverend Kevin Tarsa of the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains is on the board of Color Me Human and said the organization intends to have a simple celebration of life and food.
“Color Me Human planned this in 2021 and then the federal holiday was declared that year,” Tarsa explained. “We want people to know it’s a chance to come together. It’s largely a community gathering.”
Tarsa said that aside from a couple of speakers, the event will be a way to spread the word of Juneteenth in the community and give people a chance to learn more about the significance of the day.
“This year it’s a little less than (we do normally); we kept it simpler. It’s really built around the meal and interaction. This year it’s a simpler effort, but also rooted really in the original celebrations which were built around exactly that,” Tarsa said.
All are welcome at the Color Me Human Juneteenth celebration, and guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The crowd will gather in the picnic area to the left of the creek.
“For me it’s a reminder of the history that continues to affect and unfold,” said Tarsa. “This idea that the Emancipation Proclamation was issued; it’s the celebration of moving beyond that, finding a way into liberation. It’s important to remind myself and to support people of color.”
Tracy Pepper, Executive Director of Color Me Human, said, “Juneteenth is about the journey and achievement of African Americans. We unite in recognizing black culture’s history and richness. As we celebrate freedom, we remind ourselves to be accountable for and vigilant about calling out racial and social injustice wherever we see it. We owe it to our ancestors, our children, ourselves—to humanity”.
Later in the day, Peace Lutheran Church will hold its own celebration with speakers Gwen Ford of Lifting Others Forward Together (LOFT) along with a presentation on the importance and legacy of Juneteenth. Music will be provided by LOFT quartet and desserts and refreshments will be served.
Linda Jack of the Nevada County Historical Society will present on the history of other freedom festivals in the region.
The event will be free to the public and will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.
“We don’t charge because we want the community to be able to be there,” said Judy Kenney, one of the organizers of Peace Lutheran’s event. “We do take donations and the donations will go to the LOFT institute which is a foundation in Marysville that helps women in domestic violence situations and in homelessness. Also (we will donate to) Women of Worth.”
Kenney said the acknowledgement of Juneteenth represents the intent of her church to welcome, embrace, and support one and all.
“I think our whole mission…is just to bridge the gap between whites and blacks and all people of color and get them interested in learning about each other and becoming friends. Just try and make peace with these race relations that just keep going around in the wrong direction. It’s so slow and you keep thinking ‘by now this shouldn’t be a problem but it is.’ It’s a two way street.”
Color Me Human and Peace Lutheran worked together to ensure that their events won’t coincide and the celebration of Juneteenth can be accessible to whoever wishes to participate.
For more information on Color Me Human, their efforts, and their Juneteenth celebration please visit www.colormehuman.org.
Additional details and information on the celebration at Peace Lutheran Church can be found at peacelutherangv.org.