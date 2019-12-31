A time to celebrate: Folks ring in the new year at Alta Sierra Country Club (PHOTO GALLERY)

They danced and dined the last night of the year away Tuesday evening at the Alta Sierra Country Club.

Attendees were treated to cocktails, dinner, and a dance that started at 7:30 p.m.

The sold out dinner consisted of prime rib with bacon wrapped scallops, poached pear salad, baked potato bar, vegetables and creme brulee.

A complimentary glass of champagne was shared among all at 9:00 p.m. to coincide with the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York.