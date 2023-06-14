Staff Writer
Two public hearings are slated to take place during the regularly scheduled Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) board meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on June 14 at Bear River High School located at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley in room C202.
The 2023/24 District budget and a draft of the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) will be presented to the board and officials will address public comments and questions, according to the NJUHSD agenda.
Adoption of the LCAP by the board will be on the agenda at a future board meeting scheduled for June 21, according to the agenda.
“The LCAP is a three-year plan that describes the goals, actions, services, and expenditures to support positive student outcomes that address state and local priorities,” according to the California Department of Education (CDE).
Budget overviews for parents, goals and actions, plan summaries and increased or improved services for foster youth, English learners and low-income students are a few of the components of the LCAP.
“The LCAP provides an opportunity for county offices of education, school districts and charter schools to share their stories of how, what, and why programs and services are selected to meet their local needs,” according to the CDE.
The NJUHSD will highlight an ongoing commitment to the Professional Learning Community (PLC) process where teachers share and learn best practices for instruction, assessment and intervention and refine their curriculum.
PLC days will shift from meeting with district wide departments throughout the year to meeting during non-student days in order to reduce the number of days teachers are out of their classrooms and the need for substitutes, according to the slideshow attached to the agenda.
Continued efforts to address issues of race, inclusion, equity and bias, as well as, continued efforts toward Restorative Practices and reductions in exclusive student discipline practices, according to the LCAP slideshow.
“Restorative practice is a way of working with conflict that puts the focus on repairing the harm that has been done,” according to the Anti-bullying Alliance website.
“The aim of restorative practices is to develop community and manage conflict and tensions by repairing harm and building relationships,” according to the Anti-bullying Alliance website.
The 2023/24 school year budget
The NJUHSD budget with a total revenue of $42,695,994 for the 2023/24 school year will also be presented to the board.
Total expenditures for the 2023/24 school year amount to $43,695,710.
The reduction of money appropriated for learning recovery needed as a result of the COVID school closures in the amount of a $2.5 billion reduction, approximately 33%, was one of the differences between legislative budget proposals and Governor Gavin Newsom’s May revision, according to the NJUHSD budget slideshow.
New courses
Staff is also recommending that the board approve three new district wide courses: agricultural career choices, physics and forensic science, according to the NJUHSD agenda.
Principal’s report
Marty Mathiesen, Silver Springs High School Principal, will provide the Board with a principal report.
“Silver Springs is the first school in the state to complete the CalHope program,” according to the report slideshow.
CalHOPE Schools provide programs that can help reduce the stigma around challenges to mental well-being, build supportive environments, and expand the skills of adults and youth to identify and support young people in need of help, according to the CalHope website.
Social and emotional learning practices will also be discussed in Mathieson’s presentation.