A taste of Paris

Submitted by DonnaJo Woollen

 

The fellowship hall at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley was transformed into “Spring in Paris" on May Day. More than 50 guests were welcomed into a French bistro where vocalist Nicole Romine entertained in the style of Edith Piaf, a famous French singer. Romine was accompanied by Thomas Greathouse, along with a lively and appreciative audience. On July 10 Emmanuel Church will host an outdoor family singalong. All are welcome.
Photo submitted by DonnaJo Woollen.

 

