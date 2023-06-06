Grass Valley officials and event planners are in full swing preparing for an array of downtown Grass Valley events including the traditional Thursday Night Markets and the new Locals For Locals events. Along with preparations for the crowds and the completion of the Mill Street plaza, pigeon removal was deemed necessary for health, preservation and beautification reasons, according to Joy Porter, owner of Winding Road Imagery.

The reportedly safe and humane removal and relocation of over 160 pigeons last year was necessary because of the disease and destruction pigeons can cause, according to Porter.