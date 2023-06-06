Grass Valley officials and event planners are in full swing preparing for an array of downtown Grass Valley events including the traditional Thursday Night Markets and the new Locals For Locals events. Along with preparations for the crowds and the completion of the Mill Street plaza, pigeon removal was deemed necessary for health, preservation and beautification reasons, according to Joy Porter, owner of Winding Road Imagery.
The reportedly safe and humane removal and relocation of over 160 pigeons last year was necessary because of the disease and destruction pigeons can cause, according to Porter.
“Three traps were set up in the downtown area,” Porter said. “The cages had food, water and shade and were checked every other day.”
The pigeons were tagged and relocated over 100 miles away, according to Porter.
“A dozen were relocated to Quincy and the West Coast Falconry has a relocation program that took more,” Porter said.
Pigeon droppings carry diseases that can be tracked on the bottoms of people’s shoes spreading bacteria, parasites, and fungi that can get into air conditioning ducts and spread throughout a building, according to the Animal Remover website.
“When you try to clean it from walkways it can become toxic if not done with powerful chemicals,” Porter said.
Pigeons can also be destructive to decorative plantings and they can cause property damage as the GVDA has received complaints from concerned associates, according to Porter.
“The lifetime of a roof can be decreased by 50% due to pigeon damage,” Porter said.
The funding for the pigeon removal came from the Arletta Douglas Fund.
“We have used it this year, the first time in a long time for beautification, that is a mandate for the use of those funds,” Galvan-Davies told the city council members. “We dedicated a portion of that to the pigeon mitigation. We felt that was in line with the health, welfare and beauty of downtown.”