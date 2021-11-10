‘A story about not giving up’: Local writer commemorates father, veterans with new book

Staff Sgt. Frank Dean is photographed in front of his home in Stockton while on leave from the U.S. Air Force. Dean was shot down in a B-17 bomber over Nazi Germany in 1943 and experienced time in a POW camp. His story is featured in the book “Remember,“ written by his daughter Diane Dean-Epps.

Photo: Elias Funez

Frank Dean survived two years of World War II in a prisoner of war camp in Nazi Germany through perseverance and, antithetically, a sense of humor.

“Actually, he was not a paragon of positivity — he was a fatalist,” said Diane Dean-Epps, a writer and 27-year resident of Nevada County. “He always said it was the guys who were convinced they were going to make it home that didn’t make it.”

Dean-Epps said her father’s grounded cynicism gave him the tenacity to endure extreme hardship with repartee — a quality she highlights in her book “Remember: A Father-Daughter WW II Stalag 17-B POW Story About Never Giving Up.”

“Remember” was released in October, Dean-Epps said, on the 78th anniversary of Frank Dean’s descent into Nazi Germany when his Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was shot down.

“It was a 30-years-in-the-making book,” Dean-Epps said. “That’s how long I’ve been trying to write it.”

The writer amassed the content for her publication — released 15 years after her father’s death — over the span of her lifetime.

Diane Dean-Epps holds a copy of her book “Remember,” published last month. It features the story of her father’s time as a prisoner of war in Nazi-occupied Europe in World War II.

Photo: Elias Funez

Dean-Epps said listening to and sharing her father’s story enriches her own life and helps dignify the lived experience of other veterans and their beneficiaries — as family members or American citizens.

“If you’re fortunate to have a veteran tell you a story, take the time to listen,” Dean-Epps said. “Even if it’s a 102-year-old man who cannot remember what he had for breakfast… take that gift.”

“Then you take that story and you pass that along.”

FATHER-DAUGHTER DUET

Dean shared stories outside of his two-year stint in a Nazi POW camp, said Dean-Epps, but a recording she made in the 1980s of her father’s account of his time abroad was a crucial resource for the project completed this year.

“When I nailed down exactly how I was going to tell the story, it took me one year,” Dean-Epps said. “Yes, I’d had the 1987 tape since it was first recorded, but I just transcribed it last year.”

Dean-Epps was a high school teacher at various schools around Nevada County for 15 years, having relocated to the region with her husband in 1994 to raise their children.

Career-wise, Dean-Epps identifies first as a humor writer. War, and experiences of violence in general, is not necessarily her first choice when it comes to a unifying theme, Dean-Epps explained, but said her father’s experience needed to be shared.

Dean-Epps said she feels privileged to be in a position to share the story of her dad — not in-full, but fully human.

“I am not a historian,” Dean-Epps said. “This is not a story about my dad being a dad, this is not a story of my dad’s life. This is the story of a young man’s experience that was pivotal. Had he not survived, (I would not be here). I call it a father-daughter writing duet.”

Dean-Epps said the first half of the book contextualizes her father in the larger picture of his personality, his family and the historical context. Without first-hand recollections that ground the context, those living in the present may make the same mistakes. Take, for instance, blaming Germany for the economic crisis incurred in Europe post-World War I, Dean-Epps said.

Diane Dean-Epps points to a photo of Frank Dean’s B-17, the Fritz Blitz, during its final bombing run before crashing. The incident would begin Dean’s two-year stint as a prisoner of war.

Photo: Elias Funez

Dean-Epps said the weight of the violence endured and sacrifices made are hard to quantify, describe and feel.

“How was I going to tell the story in a way that wasn’t depressing, because it really was a story about not giving up,” Dean-Epps said.

In the end, that meant telling the story of her father as he was — “just” a man.

“He’s a regular guy,” Dean-Epps said. “— and just like all of them, they ended up having these huge life stories, worthy of the big screen just by placing one step in front of the other.”

Dean-Epps said the process of writing her book has only fortified the respect she has for any and all veterans who gave some element, or all, of their lives to protect.

“We need to never judge a veteran by any measure other than they really do keep us safe,” Dean-Epps said. “It’s young men and women who fight wars, not people my age. I can’t imagine what it’s like to go into another country and be a peacekeeper.”

Dean-Epps said she celebrated the release of her book with her mother, given that Dean died in 2006.

“He left me all these incredible stories I couldn’t have known when I was younger,” Dean-Epps said. “It cost him to tell these stories, but now I can share them with you.”

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com