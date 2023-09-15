Staff Writer
In 2020, Shilo Wells had to console her son after his father passed away from a drug overdose.
Wells, who admittedly was an addict herself at the time, knew even then that something needed to be done about the drug crisis in Nevada County and across the country. Her answer was to spread awareness of this crisis and offer some hope while many families deal with tragic and unnecessary losses.
With her mission firmly in place, Wells started the Walk With Hope In Recovery, a jaunt leading supporters from the Safeway on Neal Street in Grass Valley to Condon Park, where a barbecue and beverages will await them. Those unable to make the walk are invited to meet up with the group at the park.
“I started it in 2021, and the reasoning for it was that my son’s dad passed away in 2020,” Wells said. “It was a drug overdose, so it really became a huge problem, especially with COVID. So I decided to do something for the community, to reach out to those who are still using.”
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Poised to host this year’s Walk With Hope In Recovery this Saturday, September 16, Wells is somewhat of a one-woman show. Her passion for her own recovery as well as that of others propels her to host this community event on her own, encouraging those who have been affected by addiction or overdose.
“I reached out to my support group, which was Project Heart, and of course my church helped,” said Wells. “But I just made flyers and put the word out there. The first one wasn’t that big, but it was good.”
After the walk and barbecue, the group will gather on the Condon Park baseball field and release balloons, each one signifying the life of someone who succumbed to their addiction. Speakers include Sharal Trujillo and David Mullins of Project Heart. There will also be an open mic available for anyone who wants to use the opportunity to remember and share how addiction has affected their lives.
Though the event can serve as a memorial for a lost loved one, Wells said the atmosphere of the Walk is: “Hopeful. Just wanting to reach out to those who are still suffering, plus letting the community know that it’s alive and addiction is taking lives right now. Last year there was probably about 60 people but this year I am hoping for more.”
Yuba Harm Reduction Collective will be in attendance to teach folks how to properly administer Narcan, an opioid reversal that when used correctly can help reverse an overdose to things like fentanyl and MDMA.
Wells, who has been traveling her own road of sobriety since May 2021, is feeling how great it can be to see life through clear and sober eyes. One such perk is that she gained a job working for local shelter Hospitality House as an Outreach Case Manager.
“I have built my life up with Hospitality House—I have a home, a vehicle, my kids are extremely happy, life is good. That’s another reason why: I know how dark and deep addiction can be and how alone you can feel.”
Working with Hospitality House, and just having a general interest in the matter, Wells said she is concerned about a seeming uptick in the number of overdoses in the county, state, and nation. The hope she speaks about so openly certainly comes into play as she organizes the Walk With Hope In Recovery.
“I just want (people) to come out and support our community and make it aware that we need support. Those that are still in their addiction need not be judged; they just need the support. And also to let those using know how many resources we do have in our community and not to be afraid.”
The Third Annual Walk With Hope In Recovery will take place tomorrow, meeting at the downtown Grass Valley Safeway for prayers and photos at 9:00 a.m. The walk itself will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end up at the barbecue area in Condon Park. For more information please visit the Facebook page “Walk For Hope In Recovery.”