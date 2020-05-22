A statement from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors (VIDEO)
“The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is united in their work to help all residents move safely through the 4 stages of re-opening our economy. Our Public Health officials are meeting with the state daily. Our community has done a great job helping to keep transmission low and our businesses have done a great job making modifications that fit within the guidelines of safe reopening plans. We will continue to be in compliance with all state and federal laws to ensure public safety and encourage everyone to support each other as we can. This is not the first challenge we have faced and it won’t be the last, but there has never been a time when our collective compassion and understanding is needed more to help us through the coming days, weeks and months.”
