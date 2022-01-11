‘A state of need’: Grass Valley police, Turning Point and HOME Team to discuss mental health

A round table discussion on mental health between key stakeholders on the topic will air on NCTV this Friday.

According to JoAnn Marie, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, the discussion includes insights from Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Director of Behavioral Health Phebe Bell, Turning Point Program Director Heather Vance, and Casey Davey with the HOME Team (Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement).

Marie said she asked contributors to address how they were handling mental health in their specific field — “What Gammelgard sees in on the street and the judge sees in the court.”

Marie said she appreciated the perspective offered by different agency leaders, because the county’s mental health problems “are not always acute.”

“This pandemic thing has us all in a state of need,” Marie said. “Nationwide, we’re all going through it, but this is more specific. It’s what’s going on in the local area and how they can reach those people.”





Fran Cole, the league’s president, said her team wants to remind residents what mental health resources are available to address the spectrum of need.

A public-facing discussion about the realities of mental health helps de-stigmatize the conversation around the topic, Cole said, one of the first steps to addressing the issue.

“We need to address the stigma,” Cole said. “It’s just like another disease. Once we do that, we can work with mental health issues more efficiently.”

Cole said the more conversation had about the topic, the better involved agencies can receive treatment and medication. The discussion also highlights the program in which social service providers ride along with law enforcement.

Cole said participants don’t give hard numbers, but instead discuss observations of increased mental health issues in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic first affected Californians.

“It’s not just the minority of people that are arrested,” Cole said. “It’s that we all go in and out of mental health crises and it could be us, right?”

Bell, director of the county’s Behavioral Health Department, said the discussion “brought different perspectives to the table” that identified what exactly “mental health” and “mental illness” mean.

Bell said a highlight of the discussion will be a firsthand account of what it was like to receive mental health services in Nevada County. According to Cole, a Behavioral Health Department success story once appeared before Anderson before receiving services from Turning Point.

“It’s super compelling to hear about and try to understand,” Bell said.

Bell said the round table is worth watching for personal and communal benefit.

“You can observe when your mental health is slipping into something that might need some support,” Bell said. “You can also listen more about mental health, understand what it looks like to have serious mental illness and the resources available in that situation.”

