A special ‘Pay What You Can Performance’ from Sierra Stages

WHAT: “Pay What You Can Performance” of “Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach”

As part of Sierra Stages' commitment to making sure that theater remains open and accessible to every member of our community, the Thursday, July 19, performance of "Roald Dahl's James and Giant Peach" is a "Pay What You Can Performance" supported by a generous grant from Community Players Trust — helping to keep community theatre alive and thriving in Nevada County.

"Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach" is ready to mesmerize theatregoers of all ages. In this compelling story by beloved author Roald Dahl ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Matilda"), a young orphan named James accidentally drops magic crystals by an old peach tree, and strange things start to happen.

James soon discovers a world of magic and adventure full of friendly insects and learns that love and family can be found in unexpected places.

"Pay What You Can" tickets will be sold on first-come, first-served basis at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19. Please note that children under age 4 will not be admitted.

The box office will accept cash only — any amount (in U.S. currency) is OK — and no more than two tickets will be sold to each person. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there is open seating. If you or a guest need an accessible seat, please contact Sierra Stages ahead of time at reservations@SierraStages.org so that accessible seats are set aside for you and your companion.

This is the first time during its 10-year history that Sierra Stages has offered a "Pay What You Can Performance" for one of its productions.

"We have two lower-priced previews at the beginning of the run for each of our shows, but even the previews are not affordable for some people in the community who might want to attend live theatre," said Peter Mason, managing director for Sierra Stages. "We thought that our summer musical, 'Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach,' would be a great opportunity to try out a 'Pay What You Can' performance because it is a family show and it is particularly expensive for many families to attend live theatre."

"We are extremely grateful to Community Players Trust for providing Sierra Stages with a generous grant that allows us to offer a 'Pay What You Can Performance,'" said Mason. "Although we are a nonprofessional community theatre and benefit from the help of many volunteers, presenting live theatre (especially in the case of a musical) is expensive. Even with the grant from Community Players Trust, we are uncertain whether our costs for the performance will be covered; however, we thought it was important to try it out and see what happens. Fortunately, we will be able to absorb any shortfall because of other contributions throughout the year from our season sponsors, members and other donors."

The Sierra Stages production of "Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach" will continue through Aug. 4 at the Nevada Theatre, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

All seating for regular performances show is reserved. Please note that children under age 4 will not be admitted.

Special group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Following "Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach," Sierra Stages will conclude its 10th anniversary season with the classic and enduring American stage comedy "You Can't Take It With You" by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman (Sept. 20 through Oct. 6 at the Nevada Theatre).

Sierra Stages is a nonprofit community theatre based in western Nevada County with a mission to provide quality productions that are affordable and accessible to everyone.

Since it began nine years ago, Sierra Stages has presented 33 plays and musicals and 30 informal play readings (as part of Theater by the Book co-presented with the Miners Foundry Cultural Center).

For more information about Sierra Stages, visit http://www.SierraStages.org.

Source: Sierra Stages