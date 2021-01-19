A somber reminder: COVID Memorial honors those lost to the coronavirus
Those driving the Golden Center Freeway through Grass Valley recently may have noticed a change from the usually uplifting signage that adorns the hill next to Old Barn Self Storage.
Instead of displaying the HAPPY sign and references to current holidays, a somber memorial dedicated to those who have died from the coronavirus sits in its place.
On Tuesday the COVID Memorial was commemorated in front of family members of those who have died from the disease, as well as a small group of local decision makers.
“This is a memorial to honor the lives of our local community members who we have lost to COVID-19 and their families,” Gold Country Memorial Group volunteer Cynthia Stewart said during the ceremony.
Local pastors also spoke during the event, including Rev. Rafe Ellis of Sierra Center for Spiritual Learning, Lola Gold of the Jewish congregation B’nai Harim, and Father Seth Kellermann of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
There are currently 73 white crosses placed on the hill representing the current number of Nevada County residents to die of the coronavirus.
There are currently around 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S.
Crosses will be added to the memorial as the number of deaths in the county rises, according to Stewart, who said the memorial will remain up for at least 30 days.
Stewart also added that Gold Country Memorial Group is looking for someone with land along the Highway 49 corridor so they can install a permanent memorial.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User