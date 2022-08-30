A somber remembrance: Grass Valley Fire Department remembers Trenton Dambly
By all accounts, Trenton Dambly was not only brave but loved his job as an integral part of the Grass Valley Fire Department.
Following a tragic and ultimately fatal motocross accident, Dambly was honored Tuesday morning by family, friends, and fellow firefighters by way of a traditional bell ringing — one toll for each year of his life — totaling 32.
Firefighters from Nevada County Consolidated, Oroville, Rocklin, and Davis were present to pay respects to the young man and his family.
“He was a great young man and obviously gone way (before) his time,” Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron said.“ He will always have a special place here with the Grass Valley Fire Department.”
After a harrowing fight for his life in a Southern California hospital, Dambly died July 7 of complications from his accident, which took place while he was off duty.
“It was rare to ever see him not laughing,” said Grass Valley Fire Capt. Dillon Coward. “We honor Trenton today with the longstanding tradition in Grass Valley by the tolling of the bells at Station 3 here. In the past, the tolling of the bells summoned members to the station, signaled an alarm or an emergency, but bells also tolled when the emergency was over and the crew returned to quarters.
“Today, we utilize this tradition as a symbol which reflects honor and respect to those members who have served so well,” continued Coward, “and given so much of their lives.
“The final toll of the bell will represent the end of Trent’s duties and that he has returned to quarters for the final time.”
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com
