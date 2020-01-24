A singing valentine for that special someone

Quartets from the award-winning Sacramento Valley Chorus will be delivering singing valentines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 14. A $40 gift package includes two songs, a rose, candy and a card. Singers can come to a home or business. Due to their popularity, interested parties are encouraged to call as soon as possible. Call 916-761-2998, to arrange for delivery. The award winning Sacramento Valley Chorus, under the direction of Master Director Dede Nibler, has approximately 80 members. Women in the community are invited to attend rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoValleyChorus.com.