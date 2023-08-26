Staff Writer
A shift in procedures and policies regarding the Nevada City Council meetings came into play at this week’s regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall.
The enforcement of the printed directions on the consent agenda that precede the action items came as a surprise to business owners and community members who attended the meeting with the intention of “pulling” a consent agenda item for further discussion and input.
Just seconds before all five items on the consent agenda were to be passed, a member of the audience who frequently attends meetings at various jurisdictions, Nevada City’s Diana Gamzon, interrupted the motion from her seat to ask to pull an item from the consent agenda for further discussion.
In the past this has been regularly allowed for members of the public to do.
Mayor Daniela Fernández informed the members of the public that although this courtesy has been allowed in the past, having a member of the public ask to pull an item from the consent agenda, is out of line with the written directions for the official meeting and the handling of consent items.
“It’s something that we’ve offered in the past,” Fernández said. “A community member does not have the authority to pull a consent item. It’s no longer available to the public.”
Members of the public are invited to contact a councilmember prior to the meeting, possibly through a phone call or email and request that an item be pulled by the councilmember only, according to the agenda directions.
“There has been a shift in our procedure,” Fernández said.
Nevada City’s public comment period allows three minutes for a community member to make comments on any item not on the agenda during one time selected at the beginning of the meeting, and three minutes for items on the agenda that allow for public comment.
Suddenly not allowing the public to pull items from the consent agenda for discussion caught members of the audience off guard Wednesday evening.
The shift in protocol seemed sudden to Gamzon and the business owners who wanted a chance to oppose a consent item regarding the Dark Sky Ordinance.
An additional clause was being proposed to be added to two sections of the Dark Sky Ordinance: “Internally illuminated signs and digital or electronic signs of all types are prohibited.”
“I go to a lot of public meetings in all of our jurisdictions, and this is the first I have ever heard that the public can not pull an item from the consent calendar,” Gazmon said. “So perhaps I missed that in the Nevada City Process? I guess I did.”
Gamzon said she would follow up on when those changes happened.
“That is a shock to me,” Gamzon said. “I always have known that there was a time for the public to pull an item from the consent calendar to be discussed. So I would like to know when that was changed.”
The instructions on the Nevada City public meeting agenda changed in print on the December 8, 2021 agenda, according to archived documents on the Nevada City website.
The agenda the week before on December 1, 2021 allows for the public to request an item to be pulled.
“There will be no separate discussion of these items unless, before the City Council votes on the motion to adopt, members of the Council, City staff or the public request specific items to be removed from the Consent Calendar for separate discussion and action,” the December 1, 2021 agenda reads.
Only a member of the council or staff may pull an item a week later, not a member of the public.
The officially posted agenda includes consent agenda items that typically are not controversial and can be passed with one motion to conserve time, according to Duane Strawser, former Mayor of Nevada City during the change in 2021.
Typically the city manager and the mayor put the entire agenda together, according to Strawser and items such as yearly contracts or allocation of payments could swiftly be passed.
Nevada City leaders have always been open to public input,” Strawser said. “That’s why some of our meetings lasted three or more hours.”
For Strawser and those who served with him on the council at the time, including Fernández, Gary Petersen and Douglas Fleming, it was stifling public input not to allow an item to be pulled, even if it made the meeting go longer.
“Most of the members are open-minded people and are committed to a meeting for as long as it takes,” Strawser said. “There are instances where someone could abuse the privilege, so the compromise was made.”
“People have to be aware of the agenda ahead of time and they need to know that they should contact a council member who will consider pulling the item on their behalf,” Strawser said.
Mayor Fernández did pull the Dark Sky Ordinance consent item and it was tabled for consideration by an internal committee for a future agenda item.
Rachel McMahon, co owner of Delish Bish, a small late-night eatery at 110 York Street voiced her objections to the changes in the Dark Sky Ordinance.
McMahon requested that the item should be taken back to the Business Committee where two councilmembers are appointed to work out a policy that would not impact the revenue stream of businesses like Delish Bish.
“There was no outreach on this item despite the staff report indicating the engagement with stakeholders in the community,” McMahon said.
“The prohibition on illuminated signs would greatly impact our revenue stream as we rely on the late night bar crowd, tourists, late night wedding guests and those coming out for Nevada City entertainment including the late night performers who dine with us after a show.”
McMahon listed at least six other businesses with unusual hours that rely on a small sign to indicate hours of operation because it is difficult AAto tell when these businesses are open due to the fact that they are set so far back from the street.
Pilot fuels abatement project on the Drummond and Monroe Street ‘slivers’ approved
The Council approved a pilot program to manage the two of the “slivers” of city owned land in an effort to demonstrate to the public how parcels need to be in compliance with defensible space ordinances.
“Slivers are 10.2 acres or just over 2% of the 440 acres of open space that the city has to manage,” according to Councilmember Petersen. “We need $400,000 just to get to ground zero on that.”
Peterson made clear that the Council had never talked about a General Tax and had always talked about a Special Tax.
“Our community has a long history of doing Special Taxes and that’s what we support,” Petersen said.
Drummond and Monroe Streets were selected to be the first Slivers that would be given attention.
Before and after images taken by a drone could be used for public education that could possibly drum up support for a future sales tax, according to Council member Fleming.
“When we come back and review the projects and give the before and after drone shot, people will understand what we’ve done,” Fleming said. “We can say this is what we’re doing; let us do some more of that. Please help.”