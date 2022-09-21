A place to call home: Brunswick Commons residents move in this week

Adam Cook ends a six-year stint of homelessness Tuesday as he moves in to his new apartment at Brunswick Commons in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

For 56-year-old Adam Cook, it’s all about being of service.

Even though he was selected to occupy one of the new Brunswick Commons affordable housing units recently completed off Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley, he made sure to help others move in first before himself.

“I’m here to serve. I’ve had a hard, hard road, but I’ve always strived to make amends and be a better person,” Cook said.

Residents at the 41-unit complex got the opportunity to start moving in on Monday, and by Tuesday, Cook was ready to move himself in and finally end a long stint of homelessness.

People have finished moving into the 41-unit Brunswick Commons complex off Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I finally reached this point,” Cook said as he stood inside of his new one-bedroom apartment at Brunswick Commons. “I’ve been homeless since 2016, released from prison after doing a long time,” Cook said.

“I haven’t been stable since 2016 and for the first time I feel I can be stable and flourish. I thank my higher power.”

Cook credits Hospitality House for helping him to get back on his feet.

“The Hospitality House brought me in, then taught me how to communicate,” Cook said.

While at the shelter, Cook was given responsibilities which, in turn, helped him from getting in trouble.

Adam Cook unpacks a box of his belongings at his new apartment at Brunswick Commons Tuesday. Many items in the unit were provided through grants and donations.

Photo: Elias Funez

“They gave me a routine and I’ve been working with Project Heart and with other programs.”

So when the Brunswick Commons project came along, the people at Hospitality House made sure to put Cook on the list to be housed.

Through the program, Cook, and the other residents, pay rent, but on a sliding scale based on their income.

“Life is a journey and God has really blessed me,” Cook said.

HAPPY AND GRATEFUL

“I’ve never seen him as happy as he was. He was so grateful helping to get everyone into their units,” Hospitality House Housing and Shelter Supervising Case Manager Kristin Glanz said.

“To see these people that have been homeless for years, just watching them walk in and see their faces, it’s why I do this job,” Glanz said.

Glanz played a large role in the move and helped in the placement of the residents at Brunswick Commons.

“It’s amazing to help all of those people get housed,” Glanz said.

“Everybody is moving in this week and should all be moved in as of (Wednesday),” said Mike Dent, Nevada County director of Housing and Child Support Services.

Dent has had a large role in working to increase housing capacity in the county and spoke highly of this week’s move in.

“Housing 55 people that are at risk of homelessness or homeless, this is a great opportunity to gain capacity,” Dent said.

Adam Cook carries bags of his belongings into his new apartment unit that local homeless shelter Hospitality House helped get him into.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Little, incremental steps that we’re doing to try to make affordable housing an option for everybody.”

Cashin’s Field workforce and family housing’s 53 units are expected to become available after Christmas in Nevada City and Dent spoke of more affordable housing units on the horizon.

“Actively working with the developers for a second phase of Lone Oak senior apartments in Penn Valley,” Dent said. “Basically, a mirror image of the Phase One that’s built.”

Dent also mentioned the Pacific Crest Commons in Truckee that will provide 57 units of workforce housing.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230