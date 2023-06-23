BriarPatch is doubling down on their support for the LGBTQA+ community by hosting Pride On The Patio June 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the co-op’s Grass Valley store.
“The event is offering an opportunity for community members to celebrate the idea that love is love—plain and simple, and also for some of our LGBTQIA+ resources to interact with folks and offer information in a friendly, supportive place,” said BriarPatch’s Director of Marketing, Rebecca Torpie. “We’re also giving out free ice cream sandwiches – who doesn’t love that?”
Pride on the Patio offers an open invitation for everyone who wants to be part of the celebration of Pride, love, respect, and equity for all.
Local nonprofits and community groups such as Nevada County Pride, Bright Futures for Youth/ NEO, Community Beyond Violence, and Nevada County Citizens for Choice will be on hand to share local resources at information tables. Natural wellness brand Fat and the Moon will be on hand with samples and giveaways.
Special guests from Lavender Library will make the trip up the hill from Sacramento for the gathering. Lavender Library is a volunteer-run LGBTQ+ library and community space offering queer books, films, archives, ‘zines and more.
BriarPatch has donated $380 to the Lavender Library so far this month in response to negative and hostile comments from people who objected to Pride celebrations at the Co-op. The deal was: for each negative comment received the co-op would contribute $10 to Lavender Library’s efforts.
“Cloaca,” Nevada City’s very own local drag queen luminary and self-proclaimed hostess with the mostest will provide entertainment during the Pride on the Patio event. “Cloaca” has appeared in the Sierra Stages production of Patty from HR, “Drag Queen Bingo” at the National Exchange Hotel, Elixart’s “Variety Show,” and “Drag Queen Trivia” at the Golden Era.
During the event, BriarPatch employees will hand out ice cream sandwiches from LGBTQ+ founded company CoolHaus and other fun prizes to the first 150 shoppers who arrive to the Pride festivities.
Torpie said: “It's critical for BriarPatch to acknowledge and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community because the cooperative model is built on a few basic principles that are fundamental to human rights: equity, education and solidarity. And BriarPatch offers a safe space for anyone to just be. That’s what we strive to model.”
For more information please visit briarpatch.coop.