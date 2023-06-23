354064625_812716990392067_2613152107074971194_n.jpg

Local drag queen Cloaca will be on hand to help BriarPatch Co-op celebrate Pride on the Patio on June 29. "Pride on the Patio is open to anyone and everyone who wants to be a part of the celebration of Pride, love, respect and equity for all. It is inclusive, jubilant and joyful," said BriarPatch Marketing Director Rebecca Torpie. 

 Photo submitted by BriarPatch Co-op

BriarPatch is doubling down on their support for the LGBTQA+ community by hosting Pride On The Patio June 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the co-op’s Grass Valley store.

“The event is offering an opportunity for community members to celebrate the idea that love is love—plain and simple, and also for some of our LGBTQIA+ resources to interact with folks and offer information in a friendly, supportive place,” said BriarPatch’s Director of Marketing, Rebecca Torpie. “We’re also giving out free ice cream sandwiches – who doesn’t love that?”