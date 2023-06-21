There are animal lovers, and then there are the Susan Brandts of the world, who put the needs of all creatures first and foremost in their hearts.
Brandt has dedicated the past 14 years to helping out shelter animals through the organization founded by her grandmother Fannie Shapiro, now known as Rational Animal.
One of Rational Animals’ pet projects is the Mother’s Comfort Project, which was started by Brandt’s mother, Rheda Brandt, who passed away in 2011 from cancer. Naturally, Brandt felt it her duty—with pleasure—to carry the torch placed before her by her mother and grandmother.
“I started Rational Animal in 2002, and then my mom—we lived in New York City—got involved with my work, because she was an inspiration for me,” Brandt explained. “She said, 'you know, it would be great to have some tangible thing' because I was doing a lot of media and advocacy and she thought that sewing beds, or the needs of comforting the animals, was needed. At the time the city shelter needed a washing machine. She donated that.”
Essentially, Mother’s Comfort Project assembles seamstresses and those who like to sew or who are learning, to create blankets, toys, tents, and other means of comfort for animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters.
“We started to collect material and started to get sewing groups together and realized that a lot of people love sewing, or a lot of people want to learn how to sew and this is a perfect project because it’s really easy,” Brandt said. “It’s just four sides.”
“There was a place where we got some great new but donated from fabric companies’ fabric,” Brandt said.
She added that they were allowed to pick and choose from a variety of fabrics and opted for those that weren’t sensitive to a kitten’s claws poking through it or a puppy’s sharp teeth getting in a good chew.
“Then we just started to sew. My mother started (the project)—when she was still alive—in honor of her mother. And (my mom) named it Mother’s Comfort Project.
“We’ve worked with schools, we’ve worked with Deloitte, the big tax company. They needed a (project) for their Impact Day. They were sitting there sewing cat nip toys.”
After many years in New York City, Brandt and her husband moved to Nevada City and she started looking for another group to start in the area that would reflect the passion of the original Mother’s Comfort Project. They began successfully sharing their resources with local shelters last year.
On July 6 and 7, Rational Animal and the Mother’s Comfort Project will gather participants in Bright Futures For Youth to not only create the comforting accoutrements but to deliver them to shelters as well. A batch of about 10 new sewing machines have been donated to BFFY, Brandt said, which helps with expedience and efficiency.
“it feels good to be knowing you are making something that you know is going to comfort another creature,” said Brandt. “You know they are a homeless animal so it sort of brings out that warmth and when the kids are able to sew and we deliver them into the shelter so they could actually be there and maybe meet the animals. It’s a sweet reward, and satisfaction in knowing you made something that feels good and they can now enjoy it.”
Brandt said the Mother’s Comfort Project is ongoing, and if anyone is interested in participating all they need to do is contact the organization. They have sewing machines, and sometimes, she added, someone will have a sewing studio where a group can gather in the bed/tent/toy making efforts.
Additionally, every item the project makes is adorned with a patch featuring a photo of Brandt’s grandmother, her “Bubbie,” who helped instill in her granddaughter a love for animals.
“Everything gets a patch because it says that we vetted the materials. It’s not just any old bed. We’ve delivered now 20,000 beds since 2009.”
Ever on the lookout for ways to aid more helpless critters, Brandt said even the slightest effort can make a world of difference.
“I think it’s these little efforts can make a big difference for another creature who is suffering or in need. And sometimes I think to myself, ‘oh, we’re just sewing a bed.’ But actually there’s a lot of thought going into the sewing, and who this is going to, and there’s a life on the other side. You feel good about it. You get a chance to look into the world of the shelter, what’s going on, and contribute a little bit there.”
For more information or to express interest in the Mother’s Comfort Project please visit www.rational-animal.org.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.