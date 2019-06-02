A path toward security: Grocery Outlet hosts Interfaith Food Ministry for annual collection of food, donations

KNOW & GO What: The Interfaith Food Ministry food donations Where: 440 Henderson Street, Grass Valley, CA When: 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

About one in seven Nevada County residents are food insecure.

That statistic is according to the Interfaith Food Ministry’s website. The organization has distributed food to community members since 1987.

Beginning Friday, Grocery Outlet hosted the ministry to collect food and donations, and to raise awareness of the persistent issue of food insecurity. Grocery Outlet invites the ministry to work outside its store on a yearly basis. The ministry’s last day working outside the store was Sunday.

Ellie Watson was operating a two-hour shift Sunday. She is a member of the Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, and volunteered because she’s seen food insecurity effect relatives close to her.

“Personally, myself, I have a number of family members that have relied on this at certain points in their life to make it through,” said “I know that it’s a big issue in this county. There are a lot of people who don’t have a way to feed themselves. As long as the food is there, it will go.”

About five people had come to donate money or food to the ministry during Watson’s Sunday shift, she said.

The Placer Food Bank donated its truck for the ministry’s use, said Lindy Beatie, development director for the Interfaith Food Ministry. The food bank has collaborated with the ministry before, donating $3,000 worth of eggs one month, said Beatie.

There’s a misconception, Beatie said, that people take advantage of her organization’s food donations. But that is misguided, as the ministry only allows the same person to collect food once per week, and, she said, people really need the food.

Children and seniors living on fixed incomes, particularly, are in need of the ministry’s services, said Beatie.

“I always tell people,” she said, “48 percent of people in schools are on free or reduced lunch.”

