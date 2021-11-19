A part of people’s holiday traditions: Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas to return, Colfax to hold Winterfest

Victorian Christmas is set to kick off Dec. 5, according to organizer Lynn Skrukrud.

The downtown event will then go on each Wednesday evening and Sunday through Dec. 19.

Skrukrud said this year’s Victorian Christmas will cover its usual area — Broad, Pine, and Commercial streets — and include a similar vendor layout to past years. Around 90 vendors have signed up to participate this year, many of them making a return, although there will be some newcomers.

Covering “something for everyone,” she said vendors’ goods this year fall into areas including food, jewelry, candles, woodworking and leatherworking crafts, and items for children.

Discussing changes made this year, Skrukrud said, “We’ve been in contact with the county health office, and are just making sure that we’re following all of their guidance.” For example, she said, attendees will be asked to wear masks, and visits with Santa Claus will involve some more distance than past years’ tradition of children sitting on his lap.





In addition to Santa Claus, familiar holiday sights and sounds at the event will include volunteers and vendors’ Victorian attire, a number of musical performers, and traditional decorations like red bows and fresh greens.

Nevada City’s downtown festivities last December were modified due to COVID-19. At the time, rather than holding the traditional Victorian Christmas, the city’s Chamber of Commerce encouraged patronage of local businesses and enjoyment of a decorated downtown area.

Skrukrud said a high number of calls have come from people who are eager to see the event’s return this year.

“It’s something that’s a really important part of a lot of people’s holiday traditions,” she said, adding that Victorian Christmas brings in a significant amount of tourism for the city.

Because it can be challenging to find parking near the event, said Skrukrud, she recommends that attendees park at the Eric Rood Administrative Center and use the shuttle service which will be running from there into downtown Nevada City. It will run from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for the Wednesday events, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The shuttle is free to children under 15 years old, and there is a $5 charge for adults and children 15 and older traveling downtown, although all return journeys are free of charge.

Drivers with a group could drop their group off at the event before going to park at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, said Skrukrud, which would mean the driver would take the shuttle downtown on their own, and then the entire group would be able to take the free shuttle trip back.

“It makes it really simple,” said Skrukrud. “It takes all that stress out of attending the event.”

COLFAX WINTERFEST

Colfax’s Winterfest will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, according to a the Colfax Chamber of Commerce’s website .

The event will kick off as a street fair, with food and craft vendors, with caroling starting at 4 p.m. and the Colfax Lions Christmas Parade proceeding through town at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Finishing the night’s festivities, fireworks will begin between 7:45 and 8 p.m.

“Find yourself in the heart of Colfax, with its central historic town core sprinkled with festive vendors, Christmas carolers, and a holiday parade,” stated the release. “Be sure to stay for the traditional Christmas tree lighting and a grand fireworks display finale — all set in this little gem of a truly Western railroad town.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com