A part of our history: African Methodist Episcopal Church site commemorated
An important piece of Grass Valley’s early African American heritage was commemorated Friday morning, in front of a trio of residences that was the location of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and school at 317, 319, and 323 S. Church St.
The church was built there in 1854, and its choir was known for being exceptional with accomplished musicians.
The school, built in 1865, helped offer education to the children of African Americans, who were denied entry to white schools.
Both locations were important to the local African American community, which included Rev. Peter Green and former slave Isaac Sanks, who worked to abolish slavery, secure voting rights for African American men, and eliminate the ban on testimony of African Americans in court.
When the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, a celebration occurred here.
Members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Marysville made the trip to Grass Valley Friday to help dedicate the historic plaque and commemorate a piece of AME history.
