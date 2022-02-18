 A part of our history: African Methodist Episcopal Church site commemorated | TheUnion.com
A part of our history: African Methodist Episcopal Church site commemorated

The Union staff
Members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church of Marysville were in Grass Valley Friday to help commemorate the newest Nevada County Historical Commission landmark. A plaque recognizes the original location of the first AME Church and school in Grass Valley along the 300 block of South Church Street.
Photo: Elias Funez

An important piece of Grass Valley’s early African American heritage was commemorated Friday morning, in front of a trio of residences that was the location of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and school at 317, 319, and 323 S. Church St.

The church was built there in 1854, and its choir was known for being exceptional with accomplished musicians.

The school, built in 1865, helped offer education to the children of African Americans, who were denied entry to white schools.

Both locations were important to the local African American community, which included Rev. Peter Green and former slave Isaac Sanks, who worked to abolish slavery, secure voting rights for African American men, and eliminate the ban on testimony of African Americans in court.

When the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, a celebration occurred here.

Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission’s Bernie Zimmerman talks about the history of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Grass Valley during Friday’s plaque dedication ceremony. The AME Church and school that once stood where present day South Church Street residences are located was the site for fundraising events, education, and celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Photo: Elias Funez
Marysville African Methodist Episcopal Church Rev. Gilbert V. Richards II was one of about a dozen people who made the trip from Marysville to commemorate Grass Valley and AME history with the presentation of a historical landmark plaque placed along the 300 block of South Church Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
The African Methodist Episcopal Church plaque highlights the importance of the site for the African American population in Grass Valley during the Gold Rush.
Photo: Elias Funez

