A notice to the public about prescribed burning

The Pacific Southwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service, which includes the Tahoe National Forest, is moving forward with prescribed fire operations as conditions and resources permit. Previously, the region had postponed prescribed fires to reduce potential smoke impacts to communities while public health officials considered the interactions of smoke with COVID-19 effects; and to ensure emergency response resources were in place with proper procedures to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

“To date we have accomplished a lot of important fuels reduction projects this year with our partners to protect communities and reduce the risks of catastrophic wildland fires,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of communities and firefighters during this global and national emergency, and will also conduct prescribed fire where feasible as an important tool to protect communities and natural resources as we prepare for the upcoming peak fire season.”

Prescribed fire is an important tool in the protection of communities and forests from large scale wildfire. The Forest Service manages 18 national forests in the Pacific Southwest Region, which encompasses over 20 million acres across California, and assists state and private forest landowners in California, Hawaii and the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands. National forests supply 50 percent of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs throughout the state. For more information about the Tahoe National Forest, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe or join the conversation on Twitter at twitter.com/Tahoe_NFand and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TahoeNF.