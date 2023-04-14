If you’re a vintage clothing enthusiast — or a novice — chances are you can find what you are looking for at Enid and Edgar Vintage in Nevada City.

Partners in both life and business, Sandy and Jason Arellanes began their vintage-fashion store in Nevada City with a location on Commercial Street. The needs of their children — who help run the Zion Street store — took them away from the area. However they are now back with a much larger location.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.