If you’re a vintage clothing enthusiast — or a novice — chances are you can find what you are looking for at Enid and Edgar Vintage in Nevada City.
Partners in both life and business, Sandy and Jason Arellanes began their vintage-fashion store in Nevada City with a location on Commercial Street. The needs of their children — who help run the Zion Street store — took them away from the area. However they are now back with a much larger location.
“We were both working regular jobs,” Sandy said. “Jason was working for the Southern California Gas Company for too long, and I worked as a fashion designer.”
The couple realized their three children were spending all day in school and in day care and they grew tired of that lifestyle. They wanted to be home for their kids. One day, Jason quit his job and his wife quit hers a few weeks later.
“I was missing so much, especially as I was traveling so much for work,” Sandy said. “So we tried to figure something else out. I don’t know if you know of Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles, but it’s a big flea market for vintage clothing and we tried it out bringing our clothes from our closet and did really well. We only wore vintage.”
Enid and Edgar source the vintage ware themselves — including records, books, shoes, and jewelry. They decide what to buy based on their own personal tastes, and those they see are popular with their clientele. Shoppers can find a wide variety of evening gowns, t-shirts, and jackets in one stop.
“(Our merchandise) is really just what we’re attracted to,” Sandy said. “We figured out after all these years that we just go for what we like.”
“And we make sure to have the shop in neighborhoods where we help people dress,” added Jason. “It kind of goes hand in hand.
“We were trying to come back for the last few years and every following summer we would be here looking at spots and then we saw this was open but it was too big. There was an ad on CraigsList — which was the wrong ad — but had a good price for footage, but it was for the back. I called and (the realtor) asked what we did. We explained we’d had a store across from (Café) Mekka and she was like, ‘are you Enid and Edgar?’ And I was like, oh yeah! Just come back. We will make it work.”
Their years absent from Northern California found the Arellanes family in Ojai in support of their daughter Amelia’s intense ballet training. Both Amelia and her brother Jonas can be found at Enid and Edgar, assisting customers and learning the ins and outs of fashion.
On the top of their want list lies “good U.S.A. denim with no Spandex” and linen dresses. Quality is key. Additionally, the family stands by the products they so diligently seek out .
“We do hand-wash everything that is washable,” said Sandy. “We make sure we do that before it’s in here. Everything is clean. And we mend whatever needs mending.”
“We don’t advertise at all,” Jason added. “All we do is put our sign out. We’ve had the vintage sign and people just tell their friends about it.”
Sandy concluded: “We want everyone to feel comfortable. We want everyone to feel good when they are in here.”
Enid and Edgar is located at 754 Zion St. in Nevada City. They are open Thursday through Monday noon to 5 p.m.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.