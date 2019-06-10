A new look: Penny’s Diner is closing, and will reopen as a new restaurant in August

Penny's Diner is set to close Sunday and reopen in August. Michelle McConnell, the co-owner, plans to remake the menu to be as inclusive as possible.

Cory Fisher/cfisher@theunion.com

KNOW & GO What: Penny’s Diner Where: 2072 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Penny’s Diner is preparing for a makeover.

Michelle McConnell, who purchased the business last July, will close shop Sunday and reconstruct her business, opening a different restaurant in the same space come August.

The co-owner of Penny’s Diner and Nevada City’s Sushi at Nourish said she is unable to sustain the business due to a steady loss of customers and uptick in costs, such as the raised minimum wage.

The co-owner wants to reopen the restaurant as a “family first location” with TVs to watch sports games and a menu inclusive of various diets. Specifically, she wants the dishes to be “kind of like bar food” with a range of healthy options.

“I want good quality ingredients and flavorful food.”— Michelle McConnellOwner of Penny’s Diner

“I know for my own family it’s hard because we all have dietary restrictions,” said McConnell, referring to her daughter’s rare stomach disease and McConnell herself, who doesn’t eat processed foods.

“I’m not a rabbit,” she said. “I want good quality ingredients and flavorful food.”

The decision to close has not been easy, said McConnell, as many customers are upset.

“I respect everyone’s opinion and I try not to take things personally,” she said.

Some of the wait staff are quitting during the interim period, said McConnell, and will not return to work for the new business. The co-owner said she’s tried to help those leaving find new jobs.

She feels grateful for everyone who has decided to stay to work at the new restaurant.

“(They) are truly the best servers in the industry,” she said.

