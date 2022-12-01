A new life for an old building

The Wheelhouse Event Center has now included an AirBnB as part of it’s offerings. The event center occupies the former Five Mile House off of Highway 20 on Harmony Ridge.

Photo: Elias Funez

If you have ever wanted to stay in the historic Wheelhouse on Highway 20 just outside of Nevada City, you are in luck.

The building—which many know by its former name, The Five Mile House—has seen many iterations over the years. Recently, owners Sarah Woerner and husband Tony Norskog gave it a new life by offering the upstairs space as an Airbnb.

The couple’s niece Karen Woerner runs the rental as well as all the events that take place on the property and in the old restaurant space.

“How it came about is that they wanted to keep it in the family and as part of the community so they just bought it and they weren’t sure what to do,” Karen explained. “They started having family parties and meetings, so that was kind of how it started. They’ve been doing events there for about six months or so.”

The AirBnB space at The Wheelhouse Event Center.

Photo: Courtesy photo

The vacation rental has already welcomed its first official guests, offering room for eight people. Additionally it boasts a game room, two dining areas, two living areas, a kitchenette, a bar, and two bedrooms.

“It has been an apartment for the restaurant’s owners in the past but what it became was more like a storage space and it really needed a lot of (work),” Karen said. “It needed some love so my uncle started remodeling it.”

Karen is from a long line of contractors and has extensive experience in building, so she joined in on the renovations of the upstairs space.

“It was going to be more of a family space first, for our family to come stay. Now we want to run it as an Airbnb. Then they offered me the job to take it over and run the Airbnb.”

The restaurant area of the old Five Mile House doesn’t go unoccupied. Gold Rush Cookie Company occupies the bakery on the side of the building, while Granite Construction uses another space as its office while doing work on Highway 20.

The Wheelhouse also hosts events such as weddings and meetings.

Many were disappointed when the Wheelhouse restaurant—which offered “burgers, beer, and bikes”—closed in 2021.

The building’s owner Tony Norskog said though the eatery did quite well, the timing was not right.

The Wheelhouse Event Center can be rented for events.

Photo: Courtesy photo

“I bought it with great timing,” he said jokingly, “March 2020, right at the beginning of COVID.

“We took it over and opened in August of 2020. We slugged through. It was always very popular. We were probably the oldest and largest restaurant in Nevada County. We ran it for 14-15 months but eventually our workers went to college or did something else.”

Labor shortages that became common during the pandemic didn’t help the situation.

“We had more than enough customers. We just can’t find labor. I can’t tell you when (the restaurant) is going to reopen. It’s a great place and has a lot of history and is in gorgeous condition these days. It should be a restaurant but at this time it isn’t for economic and social reasons.”

For information on the Wheelhouse’s Airbnb please visit airbnb.com/h/wheelhouseretreat. For information regarding the event space, email wheelhousenevadacity@gmail.com .

The upstairs rooms of the former Five Mile House, have been converted into an AirBnB as part of the rebranded Wheelhouse Event Center, now serving clients.

Photo: Courtesy photo

