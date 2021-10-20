 A new chapter: County celebrates 30th anniversary of the Madelyn Helling Library’s dedication | TheUnion.com
A new chapter: County celebrates 30th anniversary of the Madelyn Helling Library’s dedication

The Nevada County Community Library on Wednesday celebrated the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Madelyn Helling Library. Landon Barnum spent part of the day looking for a good book to read.
John Hart
Ester Demarest, 2, colors a picture of the library during Wednesday’s 30th anniversary celebration.
John Hart
The library was decorated for the anniversary celebration.
John Hart
Visitors could get candy and sign a card to the Madelyn Helling Library.
John Hart
George Bryant of Alta Sierra visited the library to find some books.
John Hart
Chris Hall, right, reading to his 14-month-old son, Graham.
John Hart
The 30-year anniversary was a low key event, drawing kids and adults.
John Hart

