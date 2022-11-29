A message to criminals to stay away

Grass Valley Police Officers photograph stolen items found inside of white mini-van that had been reported stolen out of Chico during May of this year, and pulled over along Dorsey Drive. According to Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, this vehicle was pulled over due to the Automated License Plate Reader technology approved by the Grass Valley City Council.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Grass Valley Chief of Police Alex Gammelgard updated the city council on examples of the success of the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology and the use of the Flock system approved by the Council last year.

The ALPR technology utilizes cameras located at 18 fixed points of traffic ingress and egress that send alerts and images to officers. Brunswick Road and Dorsey Drive are two of the locations.

The 18 ALPR devices are self-contained and solar-powered with a battery backup, according to Gammelgard. Each device costs $2,500.

State and national data banks are connected to the Flock system. Alerts of “hits” identify stolen vehicles or stolen plates, hit and runs suspects, AMBER / SILVER alerts, and vehicles associated with a felony.

Data showed that since the implementation of FLOCK, 36 stolen vehicles recovered, 26 of which were stolen outside of the county and showed up in Grass Valley.

The ALPR’s aided in the apprehension of individuals associated with an organized crime group that were placing tiny cameras on local bank ATM’s, a crime called “card skimming,” Gammelard said.

A local shooting/kidnapping suspect was apprehended and two vehicles related to homicides that occurred in outside agencies were tracked using the technology.

In May/June of 2022 Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Department were experiencing a high level of reports for stolen catalytic converters. Police were able to locate individuals tied to organized crime outside of the state and overseas, Gammelgard reported.

Nevada City Police can receive alerts currently and are looking into getting on board with Flock technology.

Council member Bob Branstrom commented on how this technology can change the reputation of a small town like Grass Valley and discourage people from the outside “who think they can come here and commit crimes.” Not only does the Flock system help solve cases, but it is a preventative solution, he said.

Gammelard pointed out that people associated with criminal activity often go on to commit more crimes where they are in the area, so identifying their presence is a preventative action.

“Grass Valley is not a good place to go because we get caught,” Gammelard said of a criminal’s mentality.

Privacy concerns were addressed at the meeting. “Flock only retains 30 days of data. Then it’s gone. Officers searches are logged and records are kept,” Gammelgard said.

“It has become an expectation of the community to have technology like this,” stated Gammelgard who referenced the Kiely Rodni case in Truckee where ALPR could have offered some insights to the movement and location of the young woman who was missing and later found dead. “Truckee didn’t have this. Even lack of information can be part of the picture when searching for missing persons.”

A setback of the Flock system, according to Gammelgard, was that data is destroyed after 30 days for the sake of privacy, but he explained how, “If the targeted ‘hits’ of criminally related plates could be recorded, (not the private citizen’s information), then the city could see trends in activity during certain seasons or events and then make plans to prevent traffic issues and crime over the years.”

Proactive planning is an other advantage of the Flock system. The technology tracks trends of traffic flow and can show, for example, that Fridays and Mondays have peak traffic flows and alerts.

“Kudos to you and to the police department for staying ahead with technology and keeping our residents safe,” Councilmember Jan Arbuckle said.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.