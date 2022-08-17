A message from the schools

Welcome back, Grass Valley School District families!

It has been great to see our students and families back on campus this week for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. This year, we’ve adopted the theme #TeamGVSD because Together Everyone Achieves More. We are so appreciative of our staff, students, and families and we are glad you have chosen to be a part of our school district.

As we move into this new school year, we continue to place our focus on the engagement and quality of our student learning environment. Our district team is working together to ensure we continue to focus on building strong relationships and connections with everyone. Students learn best when they feel safe and connected to adults and we know that relationships are essential to building trust and professional partnerships with families. Over the summer and before students returned this week, our talented staff participated in trainings from the Safe and Civil Schools organization. These trainings focused us on the structures we can design to help our students attain their highest levels of involvement and success. You may hear and see new language being used on campus with your children as we work to ensure clarity within the instructional environment. It is critical that our students know how to be successful with their academics and their behaviors and we realize that the COVID-19 pandemic added additional difficulties to all of this.

We are also excited to be working collaboratively with the city of Grass Valley on several district projects. We are in the midst of installing a second, full-sized turf soccer field on the Margaret G. Scotten Campus and we anticipate that this will be ready for students, staff and the community in the coming months. We are also excited to be moving forward with a new dedicated GVSD school resource officer position. This new position was recently approved by our GVSD Board of Trustees and as well as the city of Grass Valley City Council. We are still in the beginning stages of the hiring process; however, we are committed to having this resource assist us with being proactive and responsive to the safety and environmental learning needs across our school district. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we are committed to providing the very best resources.

Please note that we still have a few enrollment openings and it’s never too late to reach out if you have questions about our district preschool to 8th grade services.