A meal of a deal: Local merchants offer options for Thanksgiving meals

Some of the decorative and tasty treats from Emily’s Catering in Grass Valley. Emily’s will be hosting a Pop-Up at their location off of Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley today.

Photo: Courtesy photo

For many, cooking Thanksgiving dinner isn’t as enjoyable as partaking in the feast.

Luckily there are a number of local options that offer everything from full Thanksgiving meals to sides to desserts.

BackPorch Market located in Grass Valley is offering an a la carte menu; the choice is yours—if you want your whole holiday meal created for you that’s fine. If you’re just looking for some side dishes, they can handle that too. Just don’t wait until the last minute—today is their deadline for orders.

“We have had a good response,” said BackPorch co-owner Erik James. “Everybody waits until the last minute when it’s been posted for six weeks.

“There’s no minimum so you can order as much or as little as you want. Some want us to do the turkey and they do the sides; and with two people (eating) it can be hard.

James said that BackPorch’s Thanksgiving menu includes everything from gravy made from scratch to turkey roulade and a variety of pies.

S.P.D.’s deli is also offering a complete Thanksgiving dinner, though the demand is high.

“We have a precooked turkey with sides (customers) can cook at home,” said Jessica Tremewan. “We have about 25 turkeys left. “

For $79.99 customers can enjoy a meal meant for six people including a whole cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, and more. Pick up is expected by November 23.

Additionally, S.P.D. will be offering in their hot cases a holiday dinner for $14.99 each, including turkey and a variety of sides.

Emily’s catering will be holding a Pop-Up today at 421 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley where many treats and holiday desserts will be available.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Emily’s Catering is also doing their part to spread the holiday joy and alleviate stress from those too busy or overwhelmed to cook.

Today, Emily’s will be hosting its Thanksgiving Pop-Up which will present a variety of baked goods, sides, and casseroles.

Emily’s owner Emily Scott-Arbaugh said her cupcakes are the most popular item on the menu.

“That’s what brings people in,” said Scott-Arbaugh. “We have pies, tarts, other items for an actual Thanksgiving—we do a full dinner pick-up on Wednesday and we still have about 20 to sell. (Many) don’t want to do all the work. But our first 50 orders were people who ordered last year so that’s really good feedback. It’s like coming to dinner at my house.”

And those intimidated by making gravy or biscuits need not worry.

“Some people are adding on turkey or mushroom gravy,” Emily said. “We make these buttermilk yeast biscuits – the best of both worlds – fluffy and yeasty, sprinkled with sea salt. We had one person pick up six dozen yesterday, so…”

BackPorch Market is at 135 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. They can be reached at 530-271-7111.

S.P.D. Market is at 129 West McKnight Way in Grass Valley and at 735 Zion Street in Nevada City.

Emily’s Catering & Cakes is at 421 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley and can be reached at 530-271-2253.