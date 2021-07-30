A mail carrier’s life: Post office employee Kitt Navo recognized for 44 years of service

Longtime USPS carrier Kitt Navo stands Friday morning in front of his delivery truck on his last day at work at the Grass Valley Post Office, where he retired after 44 years of service.

Photo: Elias Funez

When Grass Valley Post Office employee Kitt Navo was hired back in 1977, he was already familiar with being a mail carrier after spending years accompanying his mother on the Saturday morning mail delivery route.

“I learned to drive on the mail routes,” Navo said. “By the time I got hired, I already knew how to carry.”

Now, 44 years later, Navo is saying goodbye to the profession that has been a part of his life since he was 12.

Kitt Navo looks out across the sorting room on the morning of his last day at work at the Grass Valley Post Office. Navo was treated with a recognition for his service, as well as a cake and taco party.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Things have changed dramatically,” Navo said on his last day at work Friday. “There were no parcels or Amazon back then. I was hired at $6.32 an hour as a rural carrier.”

Navo is the last Grass Valley Post Office employee to have worked at the original post office location off South Auburn Street, back when the office had five rural routes and five city routes.

Now the city has 19 rural routes, 10 city routes and operates out of their much larger and newer facility.

“I’m just going to have this job for a little while, you know, and it’s going to hold me over until something else comes along… 44 years later,” Navo said Friday as employees bade him farewell. He was accompanied by his wife Holli and daughter Hayden.

Kitt Navo smiles after receiving his recognition for 44 years of work at the Grass Valley Post Office.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley Postmaster Ofelia Villegas presented Navo with a recognition for his decades of service as a government employee at the Grass Valley Post Office.

“You’re the one who has been here forever,” Villegas said. “Just ask Kitt.”

But Navo doesn’t plan to fully retire yet, as he has already begun working part time with his brother in the family business Navo & Sons, working on specialty septic tank repairs.

