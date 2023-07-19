Staff Writer
The marquee of the Del Oro theatre in downtown Grass Valley was decorated Sunday evening, like most nights, but instead of listing the current showings, the sign held a different message.

The marquee of the Del Oro theatre in downtown Grass Valley was decorated Sunday evening, like most nights, but instead of listing the current showings, the sign held a different message.
“Jackie I have a question,” the sign read.
Upon approaching the theater, where the intention was to see the newest Mission: Impossible movie, Christian Jewell dropped to his knee and asked his girlfriend Jackie Messerall to become his wife.
Jewell was nervous, he admitted, but “she said yes.”
Jewell worked at the Del Oro for four and a half years and now he and his fiancée work at a theater in Auburn. The plan for the marquee proposal was solidified by Jewell’s remaining ties at Del Oro.
“My older sister worked there before me and now our little sister works there so it’s pretty significant,” Jewell said. “It’s an idea we’ve had for quite a while.”
Due to the excitement, Jewell and his future bride opted to skip the movie and enjoy dinner with family.
The couple share a love of the movies, and will likely incorporate something cinematic into their wedding. However, the chosen theme might not be the rom-coms and love stories captured on so many screens.
“We like Marvel movies and action movies,” said Jewell. As for their movie snacks of choice? “Hers is popcorn with extra, extra butter and I am a cookie bite person.”
Messerall and Jewell have yet to set a date.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com.
