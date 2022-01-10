‘A lot of progress’: Power restored over weekend to over 3K in Nevada County, some outages remained Monday

Approximately 1,073 PG&E customers in Nevada County remained without power as of noon Monday, according to Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for the company.

Power outages have affected various areas in Nevada County since a late-December storm hit the area, and over 10,000 PG&E customers were without power in the county as of last Tuesday.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras had stated in an update Friday evening that 4,463 Nevada County customers were without power at that time.

“We continue to bolster our forces into the area to complete repairs to the more than 3,200 instances of damage on the system caused by the low-snow winter storm,” Contreras wrote Friday.

“They made a lot of progress,” said McFarland on restoration efforts over the weekend.





According to McFarland, 256 crews were active on Saturday and Sunday in the company’s Sierra region, which includes Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and El Dorado counties.

“That’s how we were able to get the number down,” said McFarland, adding that having better weather over the weekend had also helped.

She said Monday that Nevada County was down to its last remaining outages from the storm, although some of those remaining were the “most challenging,” located in areas which are more remote or difficult to access.

As of Monday afternoon, said McFarland, power was expected to be restored to remaining Grass Valley outages by Monday night. Restoration was expected in many remaining Nevada City outages by tonight.

‘A DRY BREAK’

Dry conditions are expected through next week for Grass Valley, according to National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 61 and an overnight low around 40 during a mostly cloudy night.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are forecast to see variable cloudiness, said Swanberg, with daytime highs mainly in the low 60s and overnight lows ranging from the mid-30s to low 40s.

Clear skies and “a little bit cooler” temperatures are expected for Saturday and Sunday, he said. Highs are forecast to be in the mid-50s both days, with lows in the mid-30s.

Nevada Irrigation District Operations Manager Chip Close wrote in an update Dec. 31 that “total precipitation from the Bowman Lake reporting station continues to run well above average,” and that reservoir storage was increasing, although it remained below average for that time of year.

“We are at 176,628 acre feet, which is 96% of average and 65% of total capacity,” Close wrote Dec. 31. “Keep in mind, the recent round of storms has provided mostly snow, therefore the runoff has not made it into the reservoirs yet.”

After starting the month with three “completely dry” days, followed by some rain last week, the area’s precipitation is “running below normal for the month,” according to Swanberg.

As of Monday, said Swanberg, the National Weather Service’s outlook for the Grass Valley area is “below normal precipitation” through Jan. 24.

“So, we’re going to get a dry break,” he said.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com

Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil contributed to this report