‘A lot of life lived’: Broad Street Inn owners discuss the building’s 151 years

The building at 517 W. Broad St. has seen several forms, said Julie Carrara, first opening its doors as a bed and breakfast under the Downey House name, at one point going by Bella Rosa, and in 2010 becoming the Broad Street Inn, seven years prior to the Carraras taking it over and keeping this name.

Submitted to The Union

Julie Carrara, owner of the Broad Street Inn in Nevada City, says celebration of the building’s 150th year had to wait due to the pandemic.

This year, the building at 517 W. Broad St., originally known as the Downey House, turns 151.

“I don’t know if we’ll have a belated anniversary party or not, but we do like it when people stop by,” said Carrara. “And, lots of people do, who just want to peek in and see what it looks like.”

As of earlier this month, she and her husband, Ron Carrara, have owned and operated the Broad Street Inn for four years.

Business has picked up at the inn for an early start to the summer season, and was as busy in April and May as would normally be expected for June and July.

Within discussing the building’s long history, Carrara highlighted the challenges of the past year for the inn, in particular power shut-offs and a period of closure due to the pandemic.

“So, that was really good,” said Carrara. “That was super helpful for us.”

She said that, while many are still not back to traveling abroad amid recovery from the pandemic, the inn is currently seeing more guests “vacationing in their backyard” — people visiting from cities near Sacramento or in the Bay Area.

Earlier this month, Julie Carrara and her husband, Ron Carrara, reached the four-year mark since taking ownership of the Broad Street Inn in Nevada City.

STAYING CONNECTED TO THE HOUSE’S HISTORY

“I’ve always wanted to live in an old home, because … there was a lot of life lived here,” said Carrara on adjusting to living in and operating the inn.

Reminders of all of that “life lived there” are found at the home, said Carrara, thanks in part to descendants of the original Downeys who built the home in 1870 — George Washington Downey and Emma Austin Downey.

The couple had seven children, one of whom was Emma Elizabeth Downey, whose daughter, Elizabeth Warren, is currently in her 80s and continues to visit the inn, said Carrara.

Elizabeth Warren, whose mother was Emma Elizabeth Downey, one of the children of the original Downey family to build this house in 1870, paying a visit to it as it now operates as the Broad Street Inn.

“She and her daughters and family come probably two or three times per year, and … right when you walk in the door to the inn, there’s this little black-and-white photo of her throwing her wedding bouquet on the balcony,” said Carrara, adding that the photo, now around 60 years old, is among a great deal Warren has shared of the house’s history.

Warren, said Carrara, loves visiting the home she grew up in, and shares with her not only photo albums but stories of what it was like when she was growing up in Nevada City.

Expanding on the Downey family’s connection to local history, Carrara also noted that Warren’s aunt, Retha Downey, was a founding member of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, overall “quite a well known public figure in Nevada City,” and still remembered by the inn’s neighbors.

Retha Downey was honored as Citizen of the Year by the Nevada County Historical Society in 1968, according to the organization.

On the relatives of the house’s original residents continuing to visit, Carrara said, “This was her home, so they like that we’re taking good care of it.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com