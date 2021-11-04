‘A little bit of everything’: Swenson’s Outdoors closes, new Native Wren Outdoors opens for business

Native Wren Outdoors manager Amanda Sypnieski stands in the interior of the new store open on the Mill Street mall where Swenson’s Outdoors used to be. Swenson’s inventory has been absorbed by the new store, and will be available for purchase along with Native Wren’s home goods, ceramics, and boutique items.

Photo: Elias Funez

The downtown Grass Valley store Swenson’s Outdoors has been sold by its longtime owners, Rosie and Norm Doolittle.

New owner Wrynna Kohler took on the store at 125 Mill St., which is now called Native Wren Outdoors, last month. She had been the owner of Native Wren, a boutique located at 124 Mill St., since 2019.

Swenson’s first opened in 1959, originally focusing almost entirely on army surplus goods, according to Rosie Doolittle. She and her husband bought the business in 1998, and expanded its offerings in areas such as women’s and children’s clothing, boots, and work wear.

Doolittle said their vision for the store “was to keep it in that kind of old, mercantile family store kind of thing, where you just have a little bit of everything.” She said they followed what customers wanted them to have, trying to fill in the gap between boutiques and “big box” stores like Kmart.

A BLEND OF IDEAS

Kohler said she had been looking to buy a building for some time, but that when the opportunity to buy this one from the Doolittles came up, she decided to take their offer to buy the business as well.

Her original store, Native Wren, primarily carried women’s and children’s clothing as well as home goods, with a small men’s clothing section.

By late last month, Kohler said she had “blended the two store ideas together” — moving in the Native Wren inventory, taking on the items Swenson’s had, and making some updates to the store’s appearance — and opened for business with Native Wren Outdoors.

“The blend so far has been really good, and I’ve gotten only positive feedback so far,” said Kohler.

She explained that customers returning for the former Swenson’s store were happy that its inventory was largely still available, and that other customers, primarily women, had enjoyed her style with the Native Wren additions.

All of Swenson’s Outdoors previously stocked items and more are available for sale in the new Native Wren Outdoors store open at 125 Mill St. in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Kohler said one change for the new store is she will be fading out its stock of military surplus goods.

However, she said, Native Wren Outdoors will continue to carry several of the men’s clothing lines formerly carried at Swenson’s, in brands such as Dickies and Carhartt, as well as outdoors-oriented items for men, women, and children such as rain gear, work boots, and camping supplies.

“That way, all the people who know to go to Swenson’s, and have been coming in, can continue to come to my shop and find it there,” said Kohler.

‘THE PART I’LL MISS’

Running the store for over 20 years came with a number of changes and transitions, according to Doolittle, including an expansion in inventory which she estimates tripled that of the original Swenson’s, and consolidating the business into the Mill Street building they owned and had remodeled in 2018 after years in a leased space on West Main Street.

Doolittle said she and her husband first put the Mill Street building up for sale in late 2019, but that the sale fell through then, as did another in summer 2020. The sale to Kohler was in the works for around three months before it closed last month, Doolittle said Thursday.

On the decision to sell the building and business, she said, “It’s just that, at our age, we were ready to retire and slow down a little bit.”

According to Doolittle, one thing that distinguished the store was that it was “an established store with lots of locals,” from the time that she and her husband took it over. She added that she maintained a focus over the years on getting locals to come back, getting to know them in the process.

From gold mining products, to camping, and various other outdoor supplies can be found at the new Native Wren Outdoors store open in the former Swenson’s location in downtown Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Doolittle said that, at this point, the store had adult customers who would bring their children in, and those customers had in decades past been the children brought in for a visit by their own parents or grandparents, making generations of local families who had come back and liked the store.

“The local atmosphere was what I really enjoyed, the local people that you’re a part of their community,” said Doolittle. “That’s the part I’ll miss.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com