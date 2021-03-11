‘A lifestyle store’
Sheila Brogle-Heatherly, owner of ATra Nova, has been creating jewelry for 14 years
Soon after moving to the area last summer, Sheila Brogle-Heatherly decided to start one of downtown Grass Valley’s newest businesses — ATra Nova.
The shop, which she described as “a lifestyle store” with “a cool, kind of bohemian vibe,” is her second store location, with the original ATra Nova in Joshua Tree.
Her stock includes a wide variety of items, from household goods to rugs and clothing — many of which are vintage items, making the shop overall “heavily vintage influenced.”
She has also been creating jewelry for 14 years, under the brand Sheila B. Jewelry, and she sells her pieces at the shop as well.
According to Brogle-Heatherly, sharing about the shop on social media, specifically on Instagram, has been a valuable tool.
“It’s definitely great, because for both my shops, people reach out and if they’re in Northern or Southern California, they can find me,” she said.
“It is such a great platform because your friends come in and they post something, or I post somebody wearing something, and it all just brings in more people.”
Brogle-Heatherly said the shop had “a great start,” in particular during the November and December holiday shopping season, although business has slowed somewhat since.
She said word of mouth played a significant role at her original shop, and less so with this location so far, an effect she credited to less “going out, doing things and wearing things,” opportunities for people to notice what someone else is wearing and ask where they bought it.
This, she said, is a type of connection she looks forward to “when the world opens up.”
What: ATra Nova
Where: 107 W. Main St., Grass Valley
Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Website: http://www.atranovabysheilab.com
