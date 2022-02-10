‘A huge loss’: District mourns death of Nevada Union High School teacher

Student Trustee Anthony Pritchett was looking for a monologue for his drama class exam.

His English teacher during his freshman year, Sadie Kinseth, recommended he recite one from Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” in which Atticus Finch — her favorite character from any book — gives his closing argument. She was overjoyed when Pritchett took her recommendation, and had him recite it in her class, he said.

This experience, said Pritchett, inspired him not only to “believe in what’s right,” but to be ambitious and driven, and he credited Kinseth with having stoked that drive.

“And, in a way, I feel like she’s given me a bit of her heart and her kindness and her passion, and I haven’t really realized how much that seed has blossomed until now,” said Pritchett. “So, I’d just like to thank you, Ms. Kinseth, for all that you are and all that you’ve done for us.”

Kinseth, a 1999 Nevada Union alum and teacher there since 2013, died Saturday. She was 41.

Nevada Joint Union High School District staff and trustees expressed their condolences Wednesday in response to her recent death.

At a meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees, Bear River High School English teacher Toby Barmeyer described “devastation” at her own school and at Nevada Union High School over Kinseth’s death, as well as the loss of Bear River High School senior Malachi Coleman.

“Despite the sadness, our community really has come together,” said Barmeyer. “Staff and students really are supporting each other at both sites, and we’ve just supported each other and are honoring the two and their loss.”

District administration has been supportive, she said, noting that counselors have been onsite and available to those who want to speak to them.

Barmeyer added Wednesday that a memorial for Kinseth would be located outside of the library at Nevada Union High School.

Pritchett called Kinseth an “incredible” teacher and person, stating he would not be who he currently is without having been in her class.

“Her heart was incredibly large, and she had this compassion and reverence for every person that was lucky enough to talk to her,” said Pritchett.

Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden expressed her condolences to Kinseth’s family at the meeting Wednesday, describing “a huge loss.”

“We’ve had a lot going on on our campus surrounding support for our students, support for our staff, and I just want to thank the community, thank everybody that has reached out to our staff to lend a hand, to be present, Behavioral Health — everybody,” said Rhoden. “It was just incredible to see the support that we received.”

District Superintendent Brett McFadden echoed their sentiments, expressing deep condolences on behalf of the district’s administration as well as describing the past week as “extremely difficult.”

“When you’re a small, tight knit community and a tight knit organization, you get to know each other very well and you’re often in each other’s kitchens, so when you lose a member of the family suddenly or for any reason, it takes its emotional toll,” he said.

