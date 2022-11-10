facebook tracking pixel A hometown hero | TheUnion.com
A hometown hero

Elias Funez
  

George Magliocca, 98, and his youngest daughter Charlene Lorenz, enjoy some time listening to the live music during the recent All Veterans Stand Down event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Magliocca stormed the beaches of Normandy during D-Day on June 6, 1944. More than 9,000 soldiers were killed or injured within the first 24 hours of D-Day, though the advance was considered successful and began the end of Hitler’s regime. Magliocca can still be seen enjoying a night out on the town in downtown Grass Valley from time to time. If you see him, be sure to say hello!
Photo: Elias Funez

