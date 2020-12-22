 A historic moment: First COVID-19 vaccines given in Nevada County | TheUnion.com
A historic moment: First COVID-19 vaccines given in Nevada County

Elias Funez
  

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Dawn Harris smiles from under her mask as she gets the first COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday evening in Grass Valley. She was one of the first to receive the inoculation in Nevada County. Emergency use of the vaccine was first authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11, with millions of vaccines distributed since then. Six were given Tuesday evening at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, with another 210 to be given to staff within the next few weeks.
Elias Funez
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital registered nurse Steve Russell gets the second coronavirus vaccine from employee health nurse Shin Newsom Tuesday evening in Grass Valley. Those receiving the initial vaccine are still scheduled to get the booster shot in a couple of weeks.
Elias Funez
A plastic bag containing the first COVID-19 vaccinations are brought into a room of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening where six inoculations were given to various hospital staff.
Elias Funez
The six staff members of Sierra Nevada Memorial that received the first COVID-19 vaccinations stand together with the staff that administered the inoculations Tuesday evening in Building 2.
Elias Funez
One of the first COVID-19 vaccinations is prepared Tuesday evening for members of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s staff to take.
Elias Funez

