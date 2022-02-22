‘A hard decision’: Pleasant Ridge School District announces change to masking enforcement

Pleasant Ridge School District is the second of two local districts that has announced a change to the enforcement of the statewide school masking requirement.

In a press release Monday, District Superintendent Rusty Clark stated that students would no longer be excluded from class for defying the requirement.

“Like all school districts in the state of California, PRSD is responsible for the enforcement of the mask mandate. To date, enforcement has included immediate and routine classroom exclusion,” stated the release. “Lack of available staffing, disruption to the educational learning environment and learning loss make this enforcement mechanism unsustainable.”

Asked what prompted the decision, Clark said Tuesday that the district needed to get students back into their classrooms.

“We still mandate masking, but we have other mitigations for those that chose not to wear a mask,” said Clark. He said this includes offering the student a mask, and if they refuse it, placing a “desk shield” on their work station.





District parents had recently protested the previous method of enforcement.

Casey Ganskie, the parent of a Cottage Hill Elementary School student, said this protest started last Tuesday. A number of parents in the district had sent their children to school last week with a note to their teachers stating they were choosing not to wear a mask.

This protest had resulted in students being sent to their school office for pick-up that Tuesday, and on subsequent days, placed in a school computer lab rather than their classrooms, Ganskie said last Thursday.

Clark declined to comment Tuesday regarding how many students were involved in this type of protest last week, but stated that it was “enough to make a disruption in the school” and had been difficult for staff members as well as parents.

“It did have some impact,” said Clark regarding last week’s protests. “But still, I think what got our liability insurer to really consider what was going on is what happened at Roseville Joint Union High School District and their resolution that they passed.”

LEGAL JEOPARDY

The Monday release stated that the district “will continue to do our best to comply with the law,” explaining that its liability carriers had made clear that explicit action to defy state guidance could result in the district being held fully liable.

“We are acutely aware of the action that Roseville Joint Union High School District took to make masking optional,” stated the release. “We are also aware that they have been notified that their liability carrier will not cover them from any claims or damages since they took action in defiance of (California Department of Public Health) and they have significant legal exposure that can jeopardize their district.”

Clark said districts throughout northern California have had students whose parents have instructed them not to wear a mask to school.

He explained that this ”placed students in a precarious situation,“ which motivated the district to work with its liability insurer to create the new masking enforcement policy.

“I would just say it was a hard decision,” said Clark, explaining that there are families in the district who are concerned for their and their children’s wellbeing in response to some students not wearing masks in the classroom.

“There’s two sides of that, and I want to honor both sides, but it’s hard in the circumstances that we’re in,” he said. “And with the state lifting the mandate out in the public, it left schools, hospitals, and public transit to try to manage how to do that.”

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Also on Monday, the Nevada Joint Union High School District administration announced their district would be relaxing enforcement of the school mask mandate.

According to a message to district families, students, and staff, enforcement of student mask usage beginning Tuesday would consist of “educating students and asking them to mask,” but would no longer include exclusion from class or school-related activities.

A special meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees, during which the board would consider the adoption of a resolution supporting that administrative action, was set for Tuesday evening.

As of Monday, District Superintendent Brett McFadden said he expected the district board would “support this action strongly” at its Tuesday meeting.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com