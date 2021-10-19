‘A great way to bring life to theater’: Local theater nonprofit to hold first production this weekend

Michele Nesbit, right, founder of NOBODY Theatre, talks with Danny Deluca, who will be playing the swan in an upcoming reading of the nonprofit’s first production coming to the Nevada Theatre.

After some time away from in-person theater performance during the pandemic, a lot of artists are currently eager to work, according to Michele Nesbit, founder of the nonprofit NOBODY Theatre.

Nesbit, who has been involved in the western Nevada County theater scene for the past six years, said she started NOBODY as a theater club, wanting to create an outlet for being involved in theater while not working on a show.

The club had become active prior to the pandemic, holding monthly meetings and performing readings of plays which would be unlikely to be fully produced — for example, those requiring elaborate sets or extensive cast lists, she said.

“Readings are a great way to bring life to theater,” said Nesbit.

Last year, the group was registered as a nonprofit. The decision was driven by the access to funding and donations it could provide, which seemed ideal if the group wanted to “provide support through funding of artists seeking to mount challenging theatrical productions,“ according to a release.

NOBODY Theatre is set to put on its first showcased production later this week, with a reading of the play, “The Swan,” to run Friday and Saturday at the Nevada Theatre.

‘LOOKING FORWARD TO HOW PEOPLE REACT’

Danny Deluca, who will be playing The Swan in the reading, said this performance is different from others he has worked on.

“I’m looking forward to how people react to it, because it’s a very surreal, interesting type of theater,” said Deluca. He explained that the reading’s multimedia aspects are connected to imagery and symbolism, which delve into characters’ mindsets in a way which is not necessarily straightforward.

With a story revolving around a swan who turns into a man, as well as a woman isolated in her home, “The Swan” fits into the nonprofit’s focus on plays which are unlikely to be produced, in that it is non-traditional, abstract, and “harder to digest,” according to Nesbit.

On the play dealing with isolation, Nesbit said, “I felt like the themes were very on point with what we’ve all been dealing with, with the pandemic, and the extended amount of time that we have at home dealing with our own thoughts.”

She also emphasized that the reading will involve not only the reading of the play itself, but multimedia aspects contributed by multiple artists. The production is “packed full of art,” she said, explaining visual elements such as photographs, animations, and virtual reality artwork will be projected.

“It is a staged reading with costumes, a set, and effects,” Nesbit said in an email. “The script plays the role as a prop, and it will all be enhanced by the new ambiance of the Nevada Theatre.”

Nesbit also said that the shows at the Nevada Theatre will be abiding by Nevada County Public Health requirements. Masks will be required at all times, as well as COVID-19 vaccine verification or proof of negative test within 48 hours of the event for entry.

IN PREPARATION

Deluca described the varied artists working on the production as “team players,” saying the collective nature of the work is helpful as the group approaches its final days of preparation.

“The collectivism of it eases the burden,” said Deluca.

Nesbit, the director of the reading, said the “final scramble“ to ensure everything is ready for a show brings feelings of excitement and anticipation that anyone working in theater looks forward to. Another exciting aspect, she said, is the director’s “trust exercise” once the show kicks off.

“There’s always the director, but once the show starts, the director takes a back seat and isn’t running the show anymore,” she said. “It’s really the people onstage and the people backstage that are running it.”

That teamwork even inspired the nonprofit’s name.

“NOBODY represents, I think, all those people,” said Nesbit. “It’s not just one single person, and hence the ‘nobody,’ so it’s a bit of a play on words. It takes a village to have a show go up, so at the end of the day, it’s not just one person — it’s nobody.”

