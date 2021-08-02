‘A great response’: Multiple agencies quickly bring blaze under control

People standing above the Loma Rica project on Sutton Way watched smoke plume from a vegetation fire that broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday, just west of the intersection of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads.

Bystanders pulled over on Sutton Way to witness the response to the Brunswick Fire. Tanker 88 dropped pink fire retardant on the scene as a Cal Fire bulldozer cut fire lines on the ground.

Over 80 different authorities from various agencies – the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Grass Valley Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office — responded to the fire, which burned a total of 3.3 acres.

No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged.

Officer Jason Bice of the California Highway Patrol said first responders stopped the fire’s active spread within the first hour after the flames first became visible.

“The forward progression was stopped on it and they’re doing mopping up now,” Bice said around 11:30 a.m.

Sam Godspeed of the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department said the first arriving units confirmed the vegetation fire was approximately a quarter-acre “with heavy fuels and a moderate rate of speed” when they arrived. It grew to a total of 3.3 acres.

Sam Godspeed, division chief for the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department, said that forward progress was stopped within the hour of the fire’s ignition, and that the department called containment at 12:30 p.m. Authorities began releasing resources from the incident at 1 p.m.

Godspeed said engines would remain on the scene working to abate hot spots until the end of the day.

“We’ll obviously be rechecking the fire (Monday night) and (this) morning,” Godspeed said.

Godspeed said the prompt multi-faceted response from the different agencies involved helped ensure the fire’s efficient and safe containment.

“We had a great response from local fire agencies coming to the fire and back filling in the fire station to make sure there were no gaps in response coverage,” Godspeed said, adding “there was unified command with law enforcement partners.”

Witnesses reported to both police and fire departments that two people appeared to be leaving the scene as the flames began.

AT RISK

Bice said the full-bodied response is always necessary, but particularly essential because of the fire’s proximity to town. Not only were there a number of residences at risk in the area, but the Grass Valley Air Attack Base on Loma Rica — an essential resource to fight fires from above in the Sierra Foothills — could have also been affected.

“That’s where they refuel and replenish the smaller tankers for fighting fires in the area,” Bice said. “It’s critical.”

Godspeed said a Cal Fire bulldozer was employed to cut line and stop the fire’s spread. Aircraft was also employed in the fire suppression effort.

“We had air tankers out of the Grass Valley Air Attack base, which responded,” Godspeed said. “We also had a helicopter which was dropping buckets to the interior of the fire to cool down the hot spots.”

A privately owned helicopter was employed to make water drops.

Godspeed said CHP successfully managed the traffic congestion precipitated by observers, so it did not affect the firefighters’ efforts.

A hand crew armed with chainsaws and shovels arrived at 11:30 a.m. to down trees and remove possible fuel sources, Bice said.

“It’s all about cleaning up the land, because (dead trees and dry brush) will torch quick,” Bice said.

Bice said the cable lines running the length of Idaho Maryland Road have little electrical charge, but that two poles would likely have to be replaced. First responders managed to keep the flames from getting near the electrical lines running along Brunswick.

“They were contacted by GVPD, and they were released at scene,” Goodspeed said. “Officers have info if we need to do a follow up.”

Bice said there was a homeless encampment located in the area.

“Unfortunately, if people are living out there, it’s easy to start a fire just by smoking a cigarette,“ Bice said.

Godspeed said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Grass Valley Fire Prevention Bureau.

“Nothing has been determined yet,” Godspeed said.

