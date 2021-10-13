 ‘A great addition’: Sierra College unveils new fire training tower | TheUnion.com
‘A great addition’: Sierra College unveils new fire training tower

Elias Funez
  

Sierra College’s Nevada County Campus celebrated the unveiling of its new fire training tower with a live demonstration given to members of the community Tuesday evening on the college’s grounds, behind Grass Valley Fire Station No. 2. Fire program administrators, as well as Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron and congressman Doug LaMalfa, spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “It’s a great addition to the training grounds here that are used on a daily basis,” Buttron said.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters helped demonstrate a live fire in the training tower, as well as a window bail out and a rappel down the side of the tower. This is the only fire training tower in Nevada County, and it is approved by the state of California.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members in attendance watch and applaud the Tuesday demonstration of the new Sierra College Fire Training Tower.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members watch the live fire demonstration inside the new Sierra College Fire Training Tower in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra College firefighter academy students approach the fire training tower during Tuesday’s community demonstration.
Photo: Elias Funez
A firefighter demonstrates a window bail out onto a ladder during Tuesday’s fire training tower ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sierra College fire academy campus, behind Grass Valley Fire Station No. 2.
Photo: Elias Funez

