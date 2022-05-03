 A good time for ice cream | TheUnion.com
A good time for ice cream

Elias Funez
  

Youngsters Henry Moran, from left, Lyla Kikendall, and Fiona Moran took some time out of their day Tuesday afternoon to enjoy a scoop of double chocolate ice cream from Lazy Dog along Mill Street. High temperatures in downtown Grass Valley topped out at 73 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, with more sunshine expected today with a high of 80. Thursday’s high temps will take a dip with a forecast high of 70, as a potential wet weather system moves into the area by Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez

