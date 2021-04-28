‘A good opportunity’: Culture Shock Yogurt opens new Higgins Marketplace location

Aislynn adds her favorite toppings to her Culture Shock yogurt last week at the chain’s newest location, now open in the Holiday Market shopping center at Higgins Corner in South County.

Photo: Elias Funez

Culture Shock Yogurt has opened a new location at Higgins Marketplace, a shopping center on Highway 49, near Combie Road.

The self-serve yogurt shop’s first location opened in Grass Valley in 2009. Reed and Janna Schreiter took ownership of the business in October 2019.

Reed Schreiter, an attorney by training, said he and his wife, Janna Schreiter, a nurse by training, saw in The Union in 2019 that Culture Shock founder Bobbi Giudicelli was seeking a buyer for the business, and their interest was sparked.

“We’ve been enjoying it,” said Reed Schreiter on the transition. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge for the first year and a half, but it feels like things are returning a little bit more to normal, for our operation at least.”

A Culture Shock Yogurt with an array of different tasty and colorful toppings.

Photo: Elias Funez

In what Schreiter called “an interesting time,” the business has adapted to a number of challenges during this new ownership, including through power outages in late 2019 and then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business closed its doors for around half of March and all of April in 2020, said Schreiter, followed by setting up an outdoor cart in Grass Valley “just to keep the name out there and try to keep things going” in May. The shops have since reopened, with modifications.

Culture Shock currently operates two locations: one at 851 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, and the new Higgins Marketplace shop.

Culture Shock’s newest location is now open in the Holiday Market shopping center at Higgins Corner.

Photo: Elias Funez

Schreiter said that while the business previously had another Auburn location at 2985 Bell Road, and the newly opened location was originally meant to be the third, a drop in revenue during the pandemic resulted in the decision to instead close the Bell Road shop and continue with two locations.

“We were sorry to leave that space, but just thought this would be a good opportunity,” said Schreiter.

He said last week that the new location’s opening was well-received by neighboring Lake of the Pines residents.

“They’ve expressed that they’re pleased that we’re there and we’re open, so we’ve felt … welcomed as a new business in that area,” said Schreiter.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.