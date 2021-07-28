 A good day to play: Clear air and pleasant temperatures draw people outside | TheUnion.com
A good day to play: Clear air and pleasant temperatures draw people outside

Elias Funez
  

The clear air held up for most of the morning Wednesday, which meant perfect conditions for a pick-up game of disc golf at Squirrel Creek Disc Golf Course in Grass Valley, where Nico Morrow makes a putt. The park recently added four more holes, for a total of 27 holes at the Condon Park course.
Photo: Elias Funez
Friends watch as they tee off from hole 4 at the Squirrel Creek disc golf course.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of friends play a round of disc golf Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Squirrel Creek Disc Golf Course in Grass Valley has recently added four new holes to the course, making a total of 27 holes.
Photo: Elias Funez
People mingle before playing a game of disc golf Wednesday at Condon Park.
Photo: Elias Funez

